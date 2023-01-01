A long swath of sandy beaches stretches southwest of the city. Best is 1.2km-long Praia de Samil, beginning about 5km from the city centre. It's backed by a long promenade and has great views of the Illas Cíes. Several buses run from the city centre.

You can get there by bus 15C, about hourly from Porta do Sol in the city centre, or bus 10 or 15B (both hourly, Monday to Saturday only) from in front of Centro Comercial A Laxe on Rúa Cánovas del Castillo, near the Oficina de Turismo de Vigo. In the summer holiday season buses C3 and 4C also run to Samil from Porta do Sol.