San Sebastion Street in Old Town Vigo

Depending on where you point your lens, Vigo is a historic and cultured city or a gritty industrial port. Home to Europe's largest fishing fleet, this is an axis of commerce in northern Spain. Yet its central areas are very walkable and full of intriguing nooks, and it's the main gateway to the beautiful Illas Cíes. Above all, Vigo is a welcoming and confident city whose citizens really know how to enjoy life, especially after dark in the many buzzing tapas bars, restaurants and clubs.

  • Castelo de Soutomaior

    Castelo de Soutomaior

    Vigo

    The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates…

  • Praia de Samil

    Praia de Samil

    Vigo

    A long swath of sandy beaches stretches southwest of the city. Best is 1.2km-long Praia de Samil, beginning about 5km from the city centre. It's backed by…

  • Parque do Castro

    Parque do Castro

    Vigo

    Directly south (uphill) from the old town, this verdant park is a magnificent place to be when the sun is dropping into the ocean behind the Illas Cíes…

  • Concatedral de Santa María

    Concatedral de Santa María

    Vigo

    The Casco Vello's main church was built in 1816, in neoclassical style – long after its Romanesque predecessor was burnt down by Sir Francis Drake.

  • Castro de Vigo

    Castro de Vigo

    Vigo

    The Castro de Vigo, a pre-Roman settlement of circular, thatch-roofed dwellings, dates back to the 3rd century BCE and has been partly reconstructed…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporánea de Vigo

    Museo de Arte Contemporánea de Vigo

    Vigo

    Vigo is something of a modern art centre, with several museums and galleries to prove it. The Contemporary Art Museum is the number-one venue for thought…

Festivals & Events

Christmas comes early in this Spanish city with the world's largest lights display

Aug 21, 2020 • 1 min read

