Ruínas de San Domingos

Pontevedra

Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing an intriguing assemblage of heraldic shields, sepulchres and other medieval carvings. The rest of the church and convent no longer exist.

