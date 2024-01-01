Part of the Museo de Pontevedra, the Ruínas de San Domingos consist of the five-apse east end of the 14th-century church of a Dominican convent, housing an intriguing assemblage of heraldic shields, sepulchres and other medieval carvings. The rest of the church and convent no longer exist.
Ruínas de San Domingos
Pontevedra
