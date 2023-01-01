Just off Praza da Ferrería, you can't miss the distinctive curved facade of the Santuario da Virxe Peregrina, an 18th-century caprice with a distinctly Portuguese flavour. It's dedicated to the Virxe Peregrina (Pilgrim Virgin) who is the Catholic patron of Pontevedra and of the Camino Portugués pilgrim route from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, which passes through Pontevedra. Its ground plan is in the form of a scallop shell, symbol of the pilgrimage to Santiago.