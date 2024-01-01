Illa A Toxa

Rías Baixas

Approaching O Grove town, you can cross the bridge for a look around Illa A Toxa (Castilian: Isla La Toja), a manicured island with a golf course, thermal springs, expensive holiday homes, a trio of upmarket hotels and the Capilla de las Conchas, a chapel completely plastered with scallop shells.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lighthouse at Cabo de Home.

    Cabo de Home

    16.12 MILES

    From the hamlet of Donón, 4km west of Hío, the windswept, rocky cape Cabo de Home stretches 2.5km south. It's strung with walking trails and a few…

  • Panorama view of the Castro de Baroña, a fort located in the parish of Baroña in A Coruña, Galicia.

    Castro de Baroña

    17.17 MILES

    Galicia's most spectacularly sited prehistoric settlement is poised majestically on a wind-blasted headland overlooking the Atlantic waves, 4km southwest…

  • Pazo de Rubianes

    Pazo de Rubianes

    8.62 MILES

    This 18th-century country mansion, 13km northeast of Cambados, is surrounded by wonderful gardens containing 800 flower species, a large albariño vineyard…

  • Edificio Sarmiento

    Edificio Sarmiento

    11.12 MILES

    The Edificio Sarmiento, pride of the Museo de Pontevedra, occupies a renovated 18th-century college. Its absorbing collection ranges over Galician…

  • Castelo de Soutomaior

    Castelo de Soutomaior

    17.92 MILES

    The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates…

  • Gil Armada

    Gil Armada

    2.86 MILES

    The handsome 17th-century Pazo de Fefiñáns steals the show on visits to the small, family-run winery that's housed in it. The basic one-hour tour (€7)…

  • Praia A Lanzada

    Praia A Lanzada

    2.91 MILES

    Dune-backed Praia A Lanzada sweeps a spectacular 2.3km along the isthmus leading to O Grove. It's Galicia's most splendid stretch of sand, and enticingly…

  • Praia das Rodas

    Praia das Rodas

    18.29 MILES

    This beautiful, 1km-long crescent of sand links the northern Illa de Monteagudo to the central Illa do Faro, with a lagoon behind it.

