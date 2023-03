You can watch the auction of the local fishing fleet's catch here on weekday afternoons – mariscos (shellfish, octopus, squid, etc) from 4 to 5pm and pescados (fish) from 5 to 6pm. The auction is conducted by the unusual a la baja (downward) method, in which the auctioneer starts by calling out a high price and progressively lowers it until a buyer says yes.