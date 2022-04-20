Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…
Basque Country
No matter where you’ve just come from, be it the hot, southern plains of Spain or gentle and pristine France, the Basque Country is different. Known to Basques as Euskadi or Euskal Herria (‘the land of Basque Speakers’) and called El Pais Vasco in Spanish, this is where mountain peaks reach for the sky and sublime rocky coves are battered by mighty Atlantic swells. It’s a place that demands exploration beyond the delightful and cosmopolitan main cities of Bilbao, Vitoria and San Sebastián. You travel through the Basque Country always curious, and frequently rewarded.
Explore Basque Country
- Museo Guggenheim Bilbao
Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…
- Itsasmuseum
On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…
- Museo de Bellas Artes
The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…
- Playa de la Concha
Fulfilling almost every idea of how a perfect city beach should be formed, Playa de la Concha (and its westerly extension, Playa de Ondarreta) is easily…
- Aquarium
Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…
- SSan Juan de Gaztelugatxe
One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
- CCristóbal Balenciaga Museoa
Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…
- AArtium
Art lovers shouldn't miss Vitoria’s palace of modern art. The large subterranean galleries are filled with engrossing pieces by artists from the Basque…
- CCrusoe Treasure
The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…
Latest Stories from Basque Country
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Basque Country.
See
Museo Guggenheim Bilbao
Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…
See
Itsasmuseum
On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…
See
Museo de Bellas Artes
The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…
See
Playa de la Concha
Fulfilling almost every idea of how a perfect city beach should be formed, Playa de la Concha (and its westerly extension, Playa de Ondarreta) is easily…
See
Aquarium
Fear for your life as huge sharks bear down behind glass panes, or gaze at otherworldly jellyfish. The highlights of a visit to the city's excellent…
See
San Juan de Gaztelugatxe
One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
See
Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa
Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…
See
Artium
Art lovers shouldn't miss Vitoria’s palace of modern art. The large subterranean galleries are filled with engrossing pieces by artists from the Basque…
See
Crusoe Treasure
The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Basque Country
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.