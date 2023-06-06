Hondarribia

27 August, 2017: colourful houses at Hondarribia.

©lauradibiase/Getty Images

Overview

Picturesque Hondarribia (Castilian: Fuenterrabía), staring across the estuary to France, has a heavy Gallic fragrance, a charming Casco Antiguo (old city) and a buzzing beach scene.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Casco Histórico

    Casco Histórico

    Hondarribia

    Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…

  • Ermita de Guadalupe

    Ermita de Guadalupe

    Hondarribia

    It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive)…

  • Hendaye

    Hendaye

    Hondarribia

    Just across the river from Hondarribia lies the pretty French town of Hendaye, linked by a regular passenger ferry. Apart from nibbling on perfectly flaky…

  • Monte Jaizkibel

    Monte Jaizkibel

    Hondarribia

    Monte Jaizkibel is a giant slab of rock sitting at 547m that acts as a defensive wall, protecting the inland towns and fields from the angry, invading…

  • Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción

    Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción

    Hondarribia

    Construction of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción began in the 15th century, but works weren't completed until the 18th. This has left it with…

  • Calle San Pedro

    Calle San Pedro

    Hondarribia

    The main drag of Hondarribia's La Marina district, Calle San Pedro is a quaint pedestrian-only strip flanked by traditional fishers’ houses, with facades…

  • Castillo de Carlos V

    Castillo de Carlos V

    Hondarribia

    Today it’s a government-run hotel, but for over 1000 years this castle hosted knights and kings. Its position atop the old town hill gave it a commanding…

  • Playa de Hondarribia

    Playa de Hondarribia

    Hondarribia

    Hondarribia's sheltered beach is lined with bars and restaurants, and offers calm swimming waters. When the swell is running, there's a long right-hand…

