©lauradibiase/Getty Images
Picturesque Hondarribia (Castilian: Fuenterrabía), staring across the estuary to France, has a heavy Gallic fragrance, a charming Casco Antiguo (old city) and a buzzing beach scene.
Hondarribia
Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…
Hondarribia
It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive)…
Hondarribia
Just across the river from Hondarribia lies the pretty French town of Hendaye, linked by a regular passenger ferry. Apart from nibbling on perfectly flaky…
Hondarribia
Monte Jaizkibel is a giant slab of rock sitting at 547m that acts as a defensive wall, protecting the inland towns and fields from the angry, invading…
Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción
Hondarribia
Construction of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción began in the 15th century, but works weren't completed until the 18th. This has left it with…
Hondarribia
The main drag of Hondarribia's La Marina district, Calle San Pedro is a quaint pedestrian-only strip flanked by traditional fishers’ houses, with facades…
Hondarribia
Today it’s a government-run hotel, but for over 1000 years this castle hosted knights and kings. Its position atop the old town hill gave it a commanding…
Hondarribia
Hondarribia's sheltered beach is lined with bars and restaurants, and offers calm swimming waters. When the swell is running, there's a long right-hand…
