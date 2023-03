It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive) and has stunning views. Destroyed and rebuilt many times over the centuries, the hermitage's present structure dates from the 19th century. Pick up a walking trail map from the tourist office. A pilgrimage takes place here on 8 September.