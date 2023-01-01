Take a neglected wine storage warehouse, convert it into a leisure and cultural centre, add a shot of Bilbao style and the result is the Azkuna Zentroa (Alhóndiga in Basque). Repurposed by renowned architect Philippe Starck, it now houses a cinema, art gallery, rooftop swimming pool with a glass bottom, a public media centre, cafes and restaurants. The ground floor is notable for its 43 tubby columns, each constructed with a unique design symbolising infinite cultures, architecture, wars and religion.

Also here is a Basque design shop, DendAZ.