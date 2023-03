Although Bilbao isn’t a bullfighting city in the manner of the towns of Andalucía, the audiences here are considered by matadors to be among the most discerning and hardest to please. The city’s bullring, an ugly 1960s looking lump of concrete that brings to mind the industrial Bilbao of old, houses a small museum dedicated to the bulls and the local history of the fight. The collection includes elaborate matador outfits and hundreds of bullfight posters.