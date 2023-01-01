Towering above all in the Casco Viejo (although strangely invisible in the narrow streets) is the Catedral de Santiago, which has a vaulted cloister and Gothic Revival facade. Bilbao's oldest church, the cathedral dates back to the 14th century, though the Renaissance portico was added in 1571, following a fire. Above the main entrance, you'll spot scallop shells – symbols of Santiago (St James) and a reference for pilgrims on the northern route of the Camino de Santiago.