Welcome to Puducherry (Pondicherry)
The older 'French' part of town (where you'll probably spend most of your time) is full of quiet, clean streets, lined with bougainvillea-draped colonial-style townhouses numbered in an almost logical manner. Newer Pondy is typically, hectically South Indian.
Enjoy fabulous shopping, French food (hello steak!), beer (au revoir Tamil Nadu alcohol taxes), and plenty of yoga and meditation.
Top experiences in Puducherry (Pondicherry)
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Puducherry (Pondicherry) activities
Indian Cooking Class in Pondicherry
The class starts at 10:00am and, accompanied by your cooking teacher, you will go to the Goubert Market, a traditional Indian market of Pondicherry, by auto-rickshaw to buy ingredients and prepare a typical Indian lunch. It is a great occasion to discover the market and its scents and color. As we are located in Pondicherry, we propose mostly South Indian meals, but please discuss with the chef if you prefer North Indian cooking.After you finish ingredient shopping and return to the center, with the instruction of our chef Manisha, you will learn how to recognize Indian spices and vegetables, how to mix them, and how to prepare a delicious traditional South India style meal. Chef Manisha is happy to answer all your questions regarding food in India. After cooking you will share your meal served in banana leaves during a convivial moment at Sita’s garden. You will be given a booklet with the recipes of the day and detailed explanations about vegetables and spices.
Cultural Day Tour of Pondicherry and Auroville
Pick-up at your Pondicherry hotel, take a seat in your vehicle and head into the city to begin your private tour. First, visit the French Quarter — also known as Ville Blanche or 'White Town' — and listen as your private guide brings the region’s French colonial past to life.Head on to Pondicherry Beach and enjoy sweeping views over the long, rocky shoreline to the promenade. Stroll across the sand and look out for the famous statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, then visit Barathi Park and Government Park — where lush trees provide shade from the sun on hot summer days.Take in top Pondicherry attractions including the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus — built by French missionaries in the early 1900s — the botanical gardens, and the Old Town. Afterward, drive onward to the nearby town of Auroville — founded in 1968 as a place people of all nationalities could live in peace.On arrival, discover sites of interest Auroville such as Auro Beach and the Matrimandir — a large, golden amphitheater. Visit the Sri Aurobindo ashram, a small coastal community, and gain insight into the way of life promoted here.At the conclusion of your private 6-hour tour, return in comfort to your hotel in Pondicherry in the early evening.
Pondy Biking Day Tour
Meet up at the designated location in Pondicherry at 7:00 am for brief instructions and pike pickup. Then starts the tour at city center and discover some amazing hidden places of the city. Tour starts with the Muslim Quarter also called Green Quarter. Then, you'll continue to Tamil and French quarters with its colonial houses. While riding along the streets of Pondicherry, you will understand what makes it a multicultural place: architecture, urban city design, and of course, the people on the streets. Pondicherry combines French touch with a typical Indian taste. Once back to your departure point, you will be offered a special breakfast: Indian with idly, chutney and sambar or French with baguette, butter and homemade jam. It is served in the garden with hot drinks and fresh juice.
Pondicherry Sightseeing Tour Including Transportation to Chennai
Your chauffeur will meet and greet you at your hotel in Pondicherry and proceed to the French Quarter. Pondicherry is a former French colony on the sea with French street names, croissants and Indian policemen in French-looking uniforms. It is attractively set on the Bay of Bengal with delightful beaches, this surprising town is a throwback to colonial times when it was a French enclave, but nowadays it is richly blended with Tamil culture. Those used to the British colonial architecture will enjoy the Gallic imprint with the fusion of Catholic churches and distinctly French buildings such as the beachfront Hotel de Ville and excellent French restaurants. En route, visit the Auroville, an intentional community where people of 40 different nationalities have come together with the goal of building a harmonious township where creed, nationality and color are ignored. Their utopian vision is inspirational, and we'll take time to see how they make it work. You will be visiting the Shri Aurobindo Ashram, the Ganesha Temple, the Church of our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and the Gandhi Statue on the boulevard. You'll also have more time to enjoy French baguettes for lunch. After the city tour, your chauffeur will drop you off at your hotel in Chennai.
Day Tour to Pichavaram Mangrove Forest and Thillai Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram from Pondicherry
You will be picked up in your hotel at Pondicherry, then start drive to Pichavaram, at the mangroves, if you wish you can take boat ride for an hour oprated by TTDC to explore the mangrove water ways and watch over 177 species of birds and different habitat types such as channels, creeks, gullies, mud flats and sand flats and adjacent sea shore offers ideal habitat for difference species of birds. Then drive to Chidambaram after the lunch visit to the world famous Nataraja Temple this great temple complex (covering an area of 40 acres) is one of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian architectural highlights visit 4 gopurams, the north and the south ones towering 49 metres high. Two of the gopurams are covered with the 108 classical postures of Nataraja - Shiva in his role as the cosmic dancer. Other notable features of the temple are the 1000 pillar hall, the Nritta Sabha court looks like a gigantic chariot. After the visit start return drive to your hotel in Pondicherry
Day tour to Gingee Fort from Pondicherry
Pick-up from your hotel at 9am by our experienced professional driver with well maintained air-conditioned private vehicle, reach at Gingee Fort after roughly one-hour 30 minutes, explore the massive architecture of three hillocks namely, Krishnagiri to the north side, Rajagiri to the west and Chandrayandurg to the southeast. You need a lot of energy to climb both forts on same day, however you have options to visit in the ground surfaces, there is a seven-storeyed marriage hall, prison cells, granaries, and a temple dedicated to its presiding goddess called Chenjiamman within the intricacies of the fort, after visits you will be drop-off at your hotel in Pondicherry.