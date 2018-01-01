Pondicherry Sightseeing Tour Including Transportation to Chennai

Your chauffeur will meet and greet you at your hotel in Pondicherry and proceed to the French Quarter. Pondicherry is a former French colony on the sea with French street names, croissants and Indian policemen in French-looking uniforms. It is attractively set on the Bay of Bengal with delightful beaches, this surprising town is a throwback to colonial times when it was a French enclave, but nowadays it is richly blended with Tamil culture. Those used to the British colonial architecture will enjoy the Gallic imprint with the fusion of Catholic churches and distinctly French buildings such as the beachfront Hotel de Ville and excellent French restaurants. En route, visit the Auroville, an intentional community where people of 40 different nationalities have come together with the goal of building a harmonious township where creed, nationality and color are ignored. Their utopian vision is inspirational, and we'll take time to see how they make it work. You will be visiting the Shri Aurobindo Ashram, the Ganesha Temple, the Church of our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and the Gandhi Statue on the boulevard. You'll also have more time to enjoy French baguettes for lunch. After the city tour, your chauffeur will drop you off at your hotel in Chennai.