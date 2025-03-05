A long ribbon of beach connected to the mainland, Cancún has long dominated dreams of a Mexico vacation.

Images of powdery-sand beaches and turquoise waters stretching as far as the eye can see entice millions of travelers to this coastline year after year. Yet most of them – to their detriment – barely leave the resort. Thanks to dozens of destinations both in the Riviera Maya and elsewhere in the Yucatán Peninsula that are an easy drive away, travelers will find ample rewards in leaving the strip and exploring this rich part of Mexico.

You likely have heard of the Riviera Maya’s two other major destinations, Playa del Carmen and Tulum. Unfortunately, they’ve suffered a similar fate to Cancún, becoming overly polished and losing their bohemian charm over the years. And while we would always recommend a visit to the magical Tulum ruins (tip: go as early as you can), just around the corner from these well-trodden Caribbean jewels are places that will appeal more to your sense of discovery and adventure.

With the Tren Maya now in operation, there has never been an easier way to travel through the region. Here are some of the very best places to consider for expanding your horizon on your next Cancún vacation.

1. Bacalar

Best for kayaking

Bacalar has landed on travelers’ radars thanks to its magnificent Laguna de los Siete Colores (Lagoon of Seven Colors), which has shallow, crystal-clear water and ever-changing shades of blue. While there have been recent reports of the lagoon no longer displaying all seven colors as it did in its days of complete anonymity, it remains a peaceful place for kayaking.

Canal de los Piratas (Pirates’ Channel) is a historic waterway with shallow, turquoise waters and a mix of freshwater and cenote water, while Cenote Cocalitos is known for its visible stromatolites (strangely shaped microbial reefs) and shallow, bright blue water.

Planning tip: Most hotels and eco-lodges offer kayak rentals or include them in the stay. For the ultimate luxury jungle retreat, stay at Boca de Agua. Check out Hotel Maria Maria if you’re after a budget-friendly option.

The waterfront malécon at Puerto Morelos. George Wirt/Shutterstock

2. Puerto Morelos

Best for a taste of Mexican village life

A stone’s throw from Cancún, Puerto Morelos has somehow managed to escape the construction boom that’s affected its closest neighbors. You’ll mostly see Mexican families in this part of the Riviera, out for a simple lunch of seafood tostadas and shrimp cocktails at unpretentious eateries like Cocktelería El Picudo.

Puerto Morelos retains its quiet fishing-town vibe – but there’s plenty to do both on land and in the water. Parque Nacional Arrecife de Puerto Morelos forms part of the second-largest coral reef in the world, and its thousands of tropical fish and colorful corals provide plenty for diving and snorkeling devotees to see. La Noria and Verde Lucero are two of the best cenotes in the area, with La Noria also offering the chance to dive.

Planning tip: Visiting the Wednesday-morning farmers market near the church in the main square is a great way to soak in the town’s laid-back rhythm and pick up local produce and freshly baked bread.

Head to the waters off Akumal to swim with the majestic sea turtles. Getty Images

3. Akumal

Best for swimming with turtles

Akumal (which means “place of the turtles” in the Maya language) remains the best place near Cancún to swim with these captivating reptiles. Even as overdevelopment in recent years has caused fewer turtles to call here, the bay's clear waters offer a high degree of visibility to easily spot those that still do, as well as schools of fish and manta rays. Swimming and snorkeling are the obvious activities here, but the area’s cenotes – Aktún Chen and Santa Cruz – have caves and underwater rivers to explore.

Quieter than its neighbors, Akumal is home to a small community of expats and artists. Nightlife is minimal, and instead of big resorts, you'll find boutique hotels, beachfront villas and eco-friendly stays that keep its laid-back feel intact.

Planning tip: The turtles arrive in larger numbers in Akumal between May and November, with July to September being the peak time, when warmer waters usher in nesting season. Since restrictions are in place, joining a guided tour will not only ensure responsible interaction but also the highest chance to see them.

4. Isla Mujeres

Best for beaches

Located on the north shore of Isla Mujeres, Playa Norte is considered one of the best beaches in the Yucatán Peninsula, if not all of Mexico. Its shallow waters are crystal clear with no sudden drop-offs, and its soft, white sand is free of seaweed most of the year.

This laid-back island remains much quieter than Cancún and can be easily explored from tip to tip in a rented golf cart. You can enjoy amazing sunsets as you gently swing above the water in Playa Tiburón, or dine with your toes in the sand at beachfront spots like Tuturreque by Playa Arena. Yet some of the best food is found away from the beach: order crispy fish tacos at Los Tacos de Humo and chargrilled octopus at Fish & Gin.

Cozumel has some of the best snorkeling spots in all of Mexico. aquapix/Shutterstock

5. Cozumel

Best for snorkeling

Facing the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, Cozumel is one of the best spots in the country for snorkeling and diving. Its location and ocean currents allow for visibility of 100ft (30½m) – sometimes more. Accessible only by boat, El Cielo is a secluded sandbar off the coast of Cozumel, named “the Sky” for the hundreds of starfish scattered along the seabed. The shallow depth makes it ideal for beginners; advanced snorkelers can explore nearby reefs, where they’ll likely see scores of tropical fish, along with rays and turtles.

While the town of San Miguel sees an influx of day-trippers, much of the island remains peaceful, with secluded stretches of sand and a strong diving community.

Planning tip: Avoid September and October, as these months are peak hurricane season, which can bring rough seas and lower visibility.

An island in Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet

6. Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve

Best for an eco-adventure

This UNESCO-protected natural wonder is one of Mexico’s most biodiverse regions. Home to mangroves, wetlands and tropical forests, the reserve can be explored by boat for a chance to spot manatees, dolphins, crocodiles and turtles. Visitors can sail through ancient Maya-built waterways in the wetlands, taking in lagoons, pristine coral reefs and untouched beaches that teem with marine life.

While accessible from Tulum by jeep or boat, the area remains remote, with limited infrastructure. Accommodation options within the reserve are almost nonexistent, and camping isn’t allowed due to conservation efforts. The small fishing village of Punta Allen has a couple of interesting lodging options, including glamping at Cielo y Selva and the fisherman’s dream that is Grand Slam Fly Fishing Lodge. Bear in mind that Punta Allen experiences almost-daily power outages – one of the reasons why most visitors stay in Tulum and visit the reserve on guided tours.

Thousands of flamingos call Celestún home from November to March each year. by wildestanimal/Getty Images

7. Celestún

Best for spotting flamingoes

This sleepy fishing village west of Mérida is one of the best places in Mexico to see flamingos in the wild, as thousands make their yearly migration from November to March. You can spot them on a small guided boat tour as they feed twice a day – early in the morning and at sunset, when the tide makes the waters shallower. Watching them mid-air is quite a spectacle, as they fly in a perfectly horizontal pink line, a dash of color across the sky above the mangroves.

The beach in Celestún is a great place to relax away from the crowds – and you’re likely to have it all to yourself since most people come here on day trips from Mérida. You’d do well to stay the night to soak up the tiny village vibe at a rooftop restaurant in the cute main square, then wake up bright and early for the flamingo tour.

Planning tip: The flamingos are in residence here from November to March; outside of this period, there’s not too much to do in Celestún. Take cash, as few places in town accept cards.

8. Holbox

Best for a laid-back island escape

Part of Holbox’ charm is that the island remains car-free: only golf carts and bicycles are permitted to circulate its sandy streets. Big resorts have yet to arrive, meaning boutique hotels and eco-stays keep things low-key. Long stretches of fine white sand and clear waters are the main draws here, with swaying hammocks over the water offering the ultimate in relaxation.

Planning tip: From June to September, plankton light up the water at night; guided kayak or boat tours take you to the best spots to see the bioluminescence with minimal light pollution. These are also the best months to swim with whale sharks.

Savor the delights of Yucatecan cuisine in Mérida. Lindsay Lauckner Gundlock for Lonely Planet

9. Mérida

Best for foodies

The stately city of Mérida has gained a following among savvy travelers as the undisputed food capital of the Yucatán Peninsula. Yucatecan cuisine is revered as some of Mexico’s best, perhaps rivaled only by that of Oaxaca. With a mix of Maya, Spanish and Caribbean influences, Mérida’s regional dishes are packed with unique flavors you won’t find elsewhere in the world.

For a taste of all the best the city has to offer, book a table at Museo de Gastronomía Yucateca. Have your fill of cochinita pibil (slow-cooked pork marinated in achiote and citrus juice) and panuchos (crispy tortilla topped with shredded meat, avocado and pickled onions), then head to Kuuk for a modern take on Yucatecan cuisine – the braised rib is cooked in cochinita pibil juices and served in bean sauce.

Planning tip: The blistering, dusty heat in Mérida is a force to be reckoned with, particularly from April to September. Siestas are indeed a thing here, with locals sheltering at home and shops closing from 1–4pm. Do as the locals do and seek out shade during these hours.

Climbing the Nohoch Mul Pyramid at Cobá. Matyas Rehak/Shutterstock

10. Cobá

Best for history buffs and adventure seekers

Hidden deep in the jungle, Cobá offers a more rugged experience than other Maya sites thanks to its overgrown ruins. Since they’re spread over a vast area, bike rentals make it fun to explore the long paths connecting different structures. The highlight is Nohoch Mul, the tallest pyramid in the Yucatán Peninsula, which you can still climb for panoramic views over the dense jungle. Less excavated than Uxmal or Chichén Itzá, Cobá retains a mysterious lost-city-in-the-jungle feel, making it a must for those who love history with a side of adventure.

There are several accommodation options to enhance the immersive jungle experience, from high-end Coqui Coqui Papholchac Coba Residence & Spa overlooking the Cobá lagoons to the more rustic Jungla y Estrellas KAAX EK eco-lodge.

Planning tip: Avoid the wet season (June to October), as heavy rains can make the paths muddy and high humidity brings more mosquitoes.