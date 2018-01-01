Welcome to Celestún
It makes a good beach-and-bird day trip from Mérida, and it’s somewhere you can kick back and do nothing for a day or two, especially if you’ve become road weary. Fishing boats dot the appealing white-sand beach that stretches north for kilometers, and afternoon breezes cool the town on most days. Celestún is sheltered by the peninsula’s southward curve, resulting in an abundance of marine life and less violent seas during the season of nortes (winds and rains arriving from the north).
Celestun Refuge Tour: Flamingos, Mangrove Boat Ride and Beach
Drive to the village of Celestun, located just 60 miles (98 km) southwest of Merida, after morning pickup from your hotel by your guide. Get acquainted with your small group aboard the comfortable minivan before you reach Celestun Wildlife Refuge. From the port, embark on a boat ride down the Celestun estuary – where stream currents meet the ocean tide on their way to the sea – inhabited by some of the most diverse bird species of the Yucatan! Cruise through the mangroves on a 1.5 hour boat ride and witness a spectacular show of pink flamingos – also called Caribbean flamingos – as they fly overhead. Watch thousands of the birds flock on shore as they eat the shrimp-like crustaceans that give the flamingos their unique pink color. The declared Biosphere Reserve is one of the only places in the world to view such numbers of these fascinating birds in the wild! The estuary is a natural breeding ground for the flamingos and other birds after their long migrations along the eastern coast of the Yucatan. Keep an eye out for the American white pelican, one of the largest birds in North America, with a wingspan reaching up to 9.5 feet (3 meters). Along the way, your guide will inform your small group about the more than 230 mammal species of the region, including ocelots, spider monkeys and jaguars. Then, stop for a refreshing dip in the ojos de agua (eyes of water) – deep spring-fed pools hidden among natural tunnels of the estuary, formed among the mangroves. Complete your day tour at a beach in central Celestun, where sand and sea of unrivaled beauty await you. You'll have time to swim and enjoy lunch (own expense) here before heading back to your Merida hotel.
Celestun Biosphere Reserve Tour from Merida
Enjoy a day in the outdoors as you visit the biosphere reserve of Celestun. You will have the chance to first stroll through the village and interact with the locals. Your knowledgeable guide will share the amazing facts and traditions of Merida along the way.You will have free time to explore the landscapes that Celestun offers, besides being able to dive on the beach and if you like, to eat something delicious (on your own). Then, it's time to board a boat and enjoy spectacular views from the water. You will see the most exotic seasonal birds. You can even spot some crocodiles. The view of this paradise is exceptional and it is part of the heritage of the special reserve, which has been officially declared a fauna shelter since 1979. To finish the day, you'll be taken to a restaurant so you can enjoy a delicious meal from an exquisite menu before heading back to your hotel.
Celestun Nature Reserve
Depart early from your Merida hotel and commence the journey to Chichen Itza in a comfortable and air-conditioned minivan. Celestún is a city in Yucatán, Mexico. It is located in the northwest corner of the state. In addition to fishing, Celestun also produces salt, as it has done since pre-Columbian times [citation needed]. Tourism is also becoming an increasingly important part of the city's economy, as the community has many miles of sandy beaches and abundant wildlife.A beach in Celestún"Celestún Biosphere Reserve," a wetland reserve that is the winter home of large flocks of flamingos, as well as many herons and other bird species. This location is located within the ecoregion of Petenes mangroves. The Celestun ecosystem is unique due to the combination of freshwater from the estuary and saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico. Your unforgettable moments in the mayan World
Celestun Tour From Merida
This tour will take you into the wild. You will admire up close the pink flamingo and Swim in the “ojo de agua” a fresh spring within the mangroves. The adventure begins with the pick-up at your hotel en Merida downtown. Afterwards we will take you to Celestun where we will board the boats to discover the nature reserve. You will enjoy birdwatching through the mangroves. ITINERARY 09:00 – Pick up at your particular hotel in Downtown Merida and departure. 09:30 – Transfer to Celestun. 11:00 – Arrival to Biosphere Reserve. 11:10 – Boat trip through Reserve. 13:30 – Optional time at beach. 15:30 – Transfer to Merida. 17:00 – Arrival at you hotel. * All times are approximate.
Celestun Tour from Merida
Celestun is located 90 km from Merida, Yucatan. It is a port full of mystery and also it is home from countless exotic species from the Yucatan Peninsula, such as the American Pink Flamingo, which during the nesting season, its flight and its unmistakable sounds converts the ambiance into a beautiful natural spectacle to see. Celestun means in Mayan language "Painted Stone". Celestun is located at The Ria Celestun Natural Park, or "Ria de Celestun" as the estuary is locally called, with 22.5 km. (14 miles) long and 1.25 km. (0.8 miles) width, this place is part of Protected Areas Program. A program in charge of preserving and take care of the natural resources of these areas, the mangroves, the coastal dune vegetation, the tropical savannah, tropical forest, and tular vegetation such as palm trees, cactuses even orchids. Besides, this place is considering main wintering area for greater flamingos, being the months of December to February when these exotic population reaches closely 23,000 thousand of flamingoes species per year. Celestun is mostly visited by local people, but also exist an important arriving of visitors from various foreign countries mainly from Europe. This kind of tourism enjoy truly to do activities surrounded by natural landscapes such as these ones, hiking and ecotourism activities. Celestun rivers are approximately 2.60 mt. to 2.80 mt. deep. Travel around these Canals on board tiny boats is an incredible and natural activity where you can stop to appreciate a panoramic view it really worthwhile to see.Hundreds of pink birds take flight filling and framed the sky with pink tones offering an incredibly pink spectacle. Local guides and boatmen confirmed that you can see at least five thousand of flamingos daily. The beach is formed by fine and white sands, at the top of the sandy bar of the beach you can reach to see the Ria, a complex lagoon system channels connected with the ocean. Enjoy with us the Celestun charm, traveling into one of the greatest adventure through the mangroves channels, covered with trees foliage and lulled by the sound of the birds. You will find wide beaches riddled by coconut trees. The water is peaceful and you will enjoy of the crystal clear water too. You can appreciate the spectacular Yucatan's environment from the boats. Finish the tour you going to enjoy a delicious seafood lunch in front of the beautiful Celestun beach.
Private Tour: Celestun Day Trip with Lunch
Your private day trip begins with hotel pickup in Merida. Meet your guide and board a private van to head to Celestun. When touring this place, you will be literally traveling in the boat ride you can observe different types of birds that habit the region, such as pelicans, herons, albatrosses, flamingos and other species.Celestun is a picturesque coast village whose virgin beaches have made it an ideal showcase for those who seek to get away from the hustle of the massive tourist sites. Its name means “painted stone” in Mayan language and, given its tradition, it conserves the folklore of the Mayan fishermen. You will have time for a lunch at the restaurant Xixim inside the Hotel. before heading back to your hotel in Merida.