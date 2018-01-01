Celestun Tour from Merida

Celestun is located 90 km from Merida, Yucatan. It is a port full of mystery and also it is home from countless exotic species from the Yucatan Peninsula, such as the American Pink Flamingo, which during the nesting season, its flight and its unmistakable sounds converts the ambiance into a beautiful natural spectacle to see. Celestun means in Mayan language "Painted Stone". Celestun is located at The Ria Celestun Natural Park, or "Ria de Celestun" as the estuary is locally called, with 22.5 km. (14 miles) long and 1.25 km. (0.8 miles) width, this place is part of Protected Areas Program. A program in charge of preserving and take care of the natural resources of these areas, the mangroves, the coastal dune vegetation, the tropical savannah, tropical forest, and tular vegetation such as palm trees, cactuses even orchids. Besides, this place is considering main wintering area for greater flamingos, being the months of December to February when these exotic population reaches closely 23,000 thousand of flamingoes species per year. Celestun is mostly visited by local people, but also exist an important arriving of visitors from various foreign countries mainly from Europe. This kind of tourism enjoy truly to do activities surrounded by natural landscapes such as these ones, hiking and ecotourism activities. Celestun rivers are approximately 2.60 mt. to 2.80 mt. deep. Travel around these Canals on board tiny boats is an incredible and natural activity where you can stop to appreciate a panoramic view it really worthwhile to see.Hundreds of pink birds take flight filling and framed the sky with pink tones offering an incredibly pink spectacle. Local guides and boatmen confirmed that you can see at least five thousand of flamingos daily. The beach is formed by fine and white sands, at the top of the sandy bar of the beach you can reach to see the Ria, a complex lagoon system channels connected with the ocean. Enjoy with us the Celestun charm, traveling into one of the greatest adventure through the mangroves channels, covered with trees foliage and lulled by the sound of the birds. You will find wide beaches riddled by coconut trees. The water is peaceful and you will enjoy of the crystal clear water too. You can appreciate the spectacular Yucatan's environment from the boats. Finish the tour you going to enjoy a delicious seafood lunch in front of the beautiful Celestun beach.