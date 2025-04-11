Crete is a small island that's huge in natural beauty. Alongside gorgeous beaches, dramatic landscapes, scenic ferry rides and fabulous walks and hikes there's ancient history to explore and wonderful food and wine to enjoy. You can spend a week driving around this ever-changing landscape, trading high mountain peaks for the sea lapping at your feet in only 15 minutes. After exploring what feels like a continent's worth of sights, you realize that you've only driven 100km (62 miles) and your tank is still three-quarters full.

Crete can pack your days as full or as empty as you want. But we’ve created four itineraries as a starting point, ranging from 6 to 10 days, to help you start building your perfect trip.

Left: The Greek Orthodox Church of the Trimartyri in Hania. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet Right: Samaria Gorge. Hivaka/Shutterstock

1. Highlights of Western Crete: a week-long itinerary

7-day itinerary

Distance: 350km (217 miles)

This trip presents you with a panoply of soul-stirring attractions, including the unspoiled southern coast, higgledy-piggledy mountain villages and some of Crete’s best beaches, as well as spirit-lifting culture and dining treats in Crete’s two most attractive towns, Rethymno and Hania. It even includes some beautiful ferry rides.

Hania: 2 days

In Hania, stroll out on the long stone breakwater and take in the views of the beautiful, pastel-colored old town. Visit the Maritime and newly built Archaeological museums. The maze of streets in the Venetian quarter will keep you wandering for hours. Gird your appetite for Crete’s best food.

Detour: Leave the crowds behind at the impressive 17th-century monastery Moni Agias Triadas, on the Akrotiri Peninsula (2 hours).

Next stop: Drive 2 hours from Hania to Paleohora.

Paleohora: 1 day

Hit the two main beaches at Paleohora and then explore the area. Start with the trip's crowning natural glory: the pinkish-white sands of Elafonisi. On the little roads lacing this mountainous area, stop into tiny old villages such as Elos and Kefali.

Next stop: Take the 1.5-hour-long car ferry for the gorgeous ride east along sea cliffs and cove beaches to Agia Roumeli.

Agia Roumeli: 1 day

Agia Roumeli has no road access from the rest of Crete, but it does have a few short roads accessed via the regular car ferry. It’s a characterful little port town but its real appeal is that it is the endpoint for the world-class hike through the Samaria Gorge. From the waterfront, walk 2km (1.24 miles) in and back to see the highlights.

Next stop: Continue on the car ferry east to Hora Sfakion and rejoin Crete’s road system to the Amari Valley.

Amari Valley: 1 day

One of the west's must-see regions is the Amari Valley, a heady mix of traditional villages, olive groves and fruit orchards. At Thronos, the Agia Panagia church boasts 14th-century frescoes and 4th-century mosaics. Wend your way through the fruit trees to Amari, the valley's namesake town, which boasts a beautiful collection of Venetian buildings. Have refreshments in the cafe- and flower-filled main square.

Next stop: Drive 30 minutes from the Amari Valley to Moni Arkadiou.

Moni Arkadiou: 1 day

High on a lonely plain surrounded by mountains, Moni Arkadiou is a deeply sacred and symbolic monastery. Take time to explore the complex, starting with the 16th-century Venetian church. Then visit the spot where hundreds of Cretans in 1866 blew up stored gunpowder kegs to avoid surrendering to the Turkish army who had them under seige.

Detour: The artists’ village of Margarites has pottery workshops and cute cafes (3 hours).

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Moni Arkadiou to Rethymno.

Rethymno: 1 day

Rethymno is second only to Hania as a top Cretan city. Roam the Venetian-Ottoman quarter and port. Climb to the Fortezza, the vast fortress perched above the old town and take in sweeping views of the region.

Detour: If heading back to Hania along the coast road, stop at Aptera, the ruins of an ancient city that dates to the 7th century BCE (2 hours).

Left: The vineyards in the Iraklio Wine Country. yiannisscheidt/Shutterstock Right: The Venetian fortress on Sinalonga Island. ciupaciups/Getty Images

2. The best of Eastern Crete: a 6-day itinerary

6-day itinerary

Distance: 360km (224 miles)

Starting in Crete's main city of Iraklio, this trip visits its premier ancient site (Knossos) and then explores the mountains, valleys, islands and beaches going east. Enjoy wine tasting and then immerse in more ancient wonders before heading up to mountain villages. A notorious island and one of Crete's best beaches finish off your trip.

Iraklio: 1 day

In Iraklio, the Heraklion Archaeological Museum details the ancient Minoan culture in all its brilliance and beauty. Just south of the city, the Palace of Knossos, is Crete's top attraction. A once-great palace of the Minoans, Knossos is a sprawling site of grand chambers, inspirational frescoes, hidden passages and much more.

Next stop: Drive 30 minutes from Iraklio to Iraklio Wine Country.

Iraklio Wine Country: 1 day

More than two dozen wineries spread their vines over the gently rolling landscape of Iraklio Wine Country. Stop for tastings, wander the many villages, such as Arhanes, and pause at the genteel tavernas. The grapes grown on these gently rolling hills produce 70% of Crete's well-regarded wines. Don’t miss the Minoan wine press in Vathypetro.

Detour: Venture up Mt Yiouhtas for sweeping views of the region (4 hours).

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Iraklio Wine Country to Phaestos.

Phaestos: 1 day

A trio of magnificent ancient ruins await around Phaestos. Start at the namesake palace, which is the second-most-important Minoan site after Knossos. Continue at nearby Agia Triada for the ruins of a palace and village dating to 1550 BCE. Finish at Gortyna, which was the Roman capital from 67 BCE to 824 CE.

Detour: Matala is a funky beach down with hikes to nearby uncrowded beaches (4 hours).

Next stop: Drive 2 hours from Phaestos to Kritsa.

Kritsa: 1 day

Kritsa is an old and utterly charming mountain village in eastern Crete. The upper village with its web of narrow, car-free lanes is especially atmospheric. Look for alluring cafes, shops specializing in local products and luxe boutiques. Nearby are the Dorian ruins of Ancient Lato and the Byzantine church of Panagia Kera.

Detour: Tree-lined and dramatic, Kritsa Gorge is one of Crete’s best.

Next stop: Drive from Kritsa to Spinalonga Island.

Spinalonga Island: 1 day

Built by the Venetians to protect northern Crete from pirates, the sprawling fortress at Spinalonga Island, just off Crete's east coast, invites exploration. In recent times, it was a place of exile for Greeks with leprosy, as told in Victoria Hislop's best-selling novel the Island. The entire complex is up for UNESCO recognition.

Ferries for the short hop to the island leave from Elounda and Plaka and day trips depart from Agios Nikolaos.

Next stop: Ferry to the mainland and then drive 3 hours to Vaï Beach.

Vaï Beach: 1 day

Try to catch falling dates from the largest natural palm forest in Europe at Vaï Beach. Botanists think that these trees are a sub-species unique to Crete. The beach is small but perfectly framed by turquoise waters lapping at the edges of the inlet. It's a gorgeous setting and one worth exploring. Trails lead to cliffside walks, vista points and more secluded, clothing-optional coves.

Left: Rethymno has a mix of Turkish and Venetian buildings. Matt Munro for Lonely Planet Right: The ferry from Paleochora to Agia Roumeli. ksl/Shutterstock

3. The best of Crete: a 6-day itinerary

6-day itinerary

Distance: 445km (276 miles)

Bookended by two of Crete’s great cities, this route is a roller-coaster ride through the natural wonders of mountain and sea and the best of the island’s historical treasures. You’ll get to soak up Venetian architecture, frolic on alluring beaches and feast on both mountain-village and seafront cuisine.

Iraklio: 1 day

Iraklio, Crete's largest city, boasts superb museums. Get context on Cretan life before heading a short distance south to the world-class ruins at the Palace of Knossos where the mysterious Minoans ruled about 4000 years ago.

Detour: Enjoy touring Iraklio Wine Country, where 70% of Crete’s wine is produced, and which is dotted with wineries (4 hours).

Next stop: Drive 3 hours from Iraklio to Matala.

Matala: 1 day

Stake out a base near Matala to combine trips to Gortyna, the former capital of Roman Crete, as well as the Minoan palace-city of Phaestos, second only to Knossos in importance. Visit the outstanding Cretan cultural museum at Vori. Finish the day with more beach time and watching the sunset across cave-dotted cliffs at Matala.

Detour: Have a swim at wide and sandy Kommos (1 hour).

Next stop: Drive 3 hours from Matala to Rethymno.

Rethymno: 1 day

Traveling west, head into the mountains, where the hearty scents of traditional Cretan food waft out from tavernas. Use the quaint village of Spili as your gateway to the captivating Amari Valley. Make stops at Moni Arkadiou and the ancient ruins at Eleutherna. Overnight in Rethymno, taking your sweet time ambling around its bewitching mix of Turkish and Venetian buildings.

Detour: Margarites is a village of skilled pottery makers (1 hour).

Next stop: Drive 3 hours and take a 3-hour ferry from Rethymno to Paleohora.

Paleohora: 1 day

Head west and over the mountains to the port town of Hora Sfakion and catch a ferry. Chugging along the tortuously curved cliffs with their swirls of contrasting earth tones is a beautiful way to spend an hour or two. Hop off the ferry in either Loutro, Agia Roumeli or Sougia, for some beach time and lunch (add 2 hours). Get off the ferry in the relaxed beach town of Paleohora.

Next stop: Drive 1.5 hours from Paleohora to Falasarna.

Falasarna: 1 day

Marvel at the pink sand and find your own private patch at Elafonisi, the star of Crete's constellation of beaches. Wander north via the coastal road and hamlet-hop your way through the intriguing Innahorion villages. Catch the sunset at broad Falasarna with its rolling waves.

Detour: Take a day-trip-boat from Kissamos to the Gramvousa Peninsula. Frolic at the spectacular lagoon-like beach at Balos (6 hours).

Next stop: Drive 2 hours from Falasarna to Hania.

Hania: 1 day

Finish your jaunt at Hania, a lively modern city wrapped around a compelling Venetian harbor and atmosphere-laden Venetian quarter criss-crossed by narrow lanes. It's Crete’s most evocative city and it offers some of the island's best food and compelling nightlife. Remnants of Venetian and Turkish architecture abound.

Detour: Ancient Aptera prospered across 1400 years beginning in 700 BCE. Visit the ruins, where archaeological work is ongoing (2 hours).

Left: A taverna on the beachfront in Sougia. ShrimpMaster/Shutterstock Right: Damnoni beaches near Plakias. Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

4. The best beaches of Crete: a 10-day itinerary

10-day itinerary

Distance: 245km (152 miles)

Visit many of Crete's best beaches on this tour, which takes a sedate pace across the south coast. Why hurry when the point of a beach is to relax? More energetically, Crete's top gorge and many other hiking opportunities await. Ferries provide most of the transport, with just a couple of vehicle segments.

Paleohora: 1 day

Relaxed and appealing, Paleohora lies on a narrow peninsula flanked by two beaches. Shallow waters and general quietude make it a good choice for families. Walkers will find even more beaches nearby within easy and interesting hikes.

Detour: Pink sands and warm waters extending across shallow isles make Elafonisi Crete’s most magical beach. It can be reached in a rental car or on an organized day trip.

Next stop: Take a 1-hour ferry from Paleohora to Sougia.

Sougia: 2 days

Sougia is a delightful and not-over-developed beach town. Cafes and tavernas line a tamarisk-shaded beachfront promenade. Stop here to relax – you might not move on for days. Besides the very long and mostly empty beach, there are lots of active pursuits. Hike to the cove and valley of Ancient Lissos, which has Roman ruins in a remote setting, or tackle Agia Irini Gorge.

Next stop: Drive 1 hour from Sougia to the Samaria Gorge start point.

Agia Roumeli: 1 day

From Sougia, get a ride into the mountains to the start of the world-class Samaria Gorge walk. The 18km (11-mile) trek ends in the humble – and car-free – port town of Agia Roumeli. Most people catch the ferry out after the gorge. Instead, stay and enjoy the very relaxed vibe and family-run tavernas.

Next stop: Take a 1-hour ferry from Agia Roumeli and then a 3-hour ferry from Hora Sfakion to Gavdos Island.

Gavdos Island: 3 days

The southernmost spot in Europe exudes a sense of idiosyncratic isolation outside of busy August. It’s a blissful spot with only a few rooms, tavernas and unspoilt beaches, some accessible only by foot or boat. There’s little to do here except swim, walk and relax.

Next stop: Take a 3-hour boat ride from Gavdos Island to Plakias.

Plakias: 2 days

Plakias is a laid-back favorite for those who equate "beach" with "relax", although this is another seaside town that also offers the option of a lot of water sports. The region is dotted with beaches, from buzzy to utterly deserted and idyllic. Preveli Beach has date palms at the confluence of river and sea.

Detour: Agios Pavlos is one of the most charming of the southern coast beach towns.

Next stop: Drive 3 hours from Plakias to Matala.

Matala: 1 day

On summer days, Matala feels far from its roots as an escape for hippies, but you can recapture the spirit at other nearby beaches. At night, the town empties out of day-trippers and the stunning sunsets are all yours.

Detour: The crystal-clear water of Agiofarango Beach is the reward for hiking through Agiofarango Gorge, one of Crete’s easiest treks.