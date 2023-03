About 5km south of Arhanes, and well signposted, Vathypetro was built around 1600 BC, probably as the villa of a prosperous Minoan noble. Archaeologists discovered wine and oil presses, a weaving loom and a kiln in storerooms. The wine press can still be seen; archaeologists believe Vathypetro to house one of the oldest wineries in the world, and still today its surrounded by beautiful vineyards.