Anemospilia packs major importance into its small frame. Excavation of this middle-Minoan three-room temple yielded evidence that human sacrifice played at least some role in Minoan society. The site is closed to the public, but you can peek through the fence and enjoy the sweeping views over Arhanes and surrounds. Anemospilia is about 1.5km northwest of Arhanes.
