On a hill west of town and reached via a steep footpath, Fourni is the most extensive Minoan necropolis in Crete. Burials took place here over a period of 1000 years, the oldest going back to 2500 BC. One of the tombs contained the remains of a Minoan noblewoman whose jewellery is on display in Iraklio town's Heraklion Archaeological Museum. To visit, you must make arrangements in advance with the Archeological Collection of Archanes.