Nikos Kazantzakis Museum

In a modern building overlooking the kafeneia-flanked central plaza of author Nikos Kazantzakis' ancestral village, this well-curated museum zeroes in on the life, philosophy and accomplishments of Crete’s most famous writer. Watch a short documentary, then use one of the wireless audio guides (€1) to add more meaning to the exhibits, which include movie posters, letters, photographs and various personal effects. Upstairs rooms present an overview of Kazantzakis’ best-known works, including, of course, Zorba the Greek.

Don't miss the interesting 20-minute video (in 10 languages); ask staff to turn it on if it's not playing.

Myrtia is some 15km southeast of Iraklio.