This wonderful spot is highly recommended for getting a hands-on education in traditional Minoan pottery. English is a struggle, but Giorgos and Kristina will kill you with charm. Check out the massive kiln, fired by olive-wood pebbles up to 1000°C, gauged by when the pyrometric cones begin to bend.

Workshops are €5 per person per hour, and there's a lovely shop selling all sorts of colourful bowls and pots. It’s on the Voni–Thrapsano road 2.7km northwest of Thrapsano.