Mt Yiouhtas Peak Sanctuary

Driving south from Arhanes, look for the turn-off for Giourtas. The narrow (but drivable) road leads to the top of Mt Yiouhtas. After a bone-rattling 5km, you’ll be rewarded with incredible panoramic views over to Mt Psiloritis and Iraklio. On the hill near the visible radar station are the fenced-in ruins of a Minoan peak sanctuary (sacred place located near a summit), dating from around 2100 BC, that is believed to have served the inhabitants of Knossos. At the top of Mt Yiouhtas is Afentis Christos Chapel.

Forgot about using your GPS to get here – it will take you all manner of ill-fated ways!