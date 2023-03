Though Plakias features 1.5km of beachfront, keep your expectations in check. For the best patch, head 200m south of the main drag, where you'll find a handful of bars, sunbeds and umbrellas. While the beach here is more crushed shell than powdery sand, its azure water is exquisite. Alternatively, there's a string of more appealing secluded beaches southeast of Damnoni Beach.