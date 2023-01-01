Maravel Garden

On the western outskirts of town are these botanical gardens filled with an aromatic variety of plant species from Crete and across the globe. You're free to wander and check out the herbs and medicinal plants staff use to distil essential oils and produce the organic products sold in the shop. The cafe has a deck overlooking the gardens and does a menu of light meals, homemade ice cream, herbal teas and superfood smoothies.

Call in advance for tours (€5), but usually they're for groups only. The garden's Maravel Shop in town has a larger stock of its products.