In Costa Rica, misty northern mountains blanket the highlands, while dreamy beaches and dense forests line the Pacific coast. The capital city of San José keeps it cool with museums, indie cafés and trendy bars, while the Caribbean side is lined with laid-back surf towns where you can find coconut-infused everything. Planning a trip to this idyllic Central American country is a bit like shooting fish in a barrel; no matter where you start, something good is sure to follow.

Whether you're chasing waterfalls, spotting sloths or hunting down the perfect spot to hang your hammock and practice your best yoga poses, these four itineraries will help you make the most of your time in Costa Rica.

Left: La Fortuna is a major activity hub. Shutterstock Right: Monteverde is where you'll want to go for wildlife-spotting. Carlovis/Shutterstock

1. See the highlights of Costa Rica on this classic route

Allow at least 10 days

Distance: 600km (373 miles)

If it’s your first trip to Costa Rica, hit the country’s most famous destinations in a little more than a week. Touch down in the edgy, artsy capital; explore the wilds and spy on creatures in both the rain and the cloud forests; finish up with some well-earned beach time.

San José: 2 days

Don't sleep on San José; the capital has plenty to offer. Any great day there starts with a traditional breakfast at Mercado Central and a visit to the Teatro Nacional, before stopping for a caffeine fix at La Mancha. Spend an afternoon learning about pre-Columbian history at the Museo del Jade, and then stroll along Calle 33 in Barrio Escalante for dinner at a bistro and drinks at one of the many trendy bars.

Advertisement

Next stop: Drive from San José to Tortuguero (2 hours and 45 minutes)

Tortuguero: 1 day

Journey up to the Caribbean coast to the tiny village of Tortuguero, and eponymous national park, to cruise the jungle-drenched canals in search of sloths, crocs, caimans, manatees, monkeys and more. Venture out after dark to witness the incredible ritual of sea turtle reproduction, including (if you’re lucky) the scramble to the sea by newly hatched tortuguitas.

Insider tip: Hire a guide from the Asociación de Guías de Tortuguero, an association of certified guides offering tours in English, Spanish and French.

Next stop: Drive from Tortuguero to La Fortuna (3 hours and 15 minutes)

Arenal and La Fortuna: 3 days

In the shadow of Volcán Arenal, La Fortuna is a major activity center. Spend a day hiking (or biking or horsebackriding) on the volcano slopes and soaking in hot springs. On subsequent days, there’s plenty more adventure on offer.

Detour: Take a day trip to the lakeside village of El Castillo for hiking, farm tours and views of the volcano.

Next stop: Drive from La Fortuna to Tilarán (1.5 hours)

Tilarán: 1 day

You’ll skip this stop if you take the jeep-boat-jeep transfer (four hours) from La Fortuna to Monteverde (or if you hike!). But if you’re driving, Tilarán offers several options to break your trip with a wonderful waterfall hike. Here is the perfect opportunity to stop for lunch, stretch your legs and take a refreshing dip beneath a powerful shower at El Salto waterfall.

Next stop: Drive from Tilarán to Santa Elena (1.5 hours)

Monteverde and Santa Elena: 2 days

Feel the temperature drop and see the mist start to swirl as you climb into the Cordillera de Tilarán to Santa Elena. Spend one day at a cloud forest reserve, either in Santa Elena or Monteverde. A great option is the Reserva Biológica Bosque Nuboso Monteverde, home to 425 species of birds (including the local celebrity, the resplendent quetzal). On your second day, climb a giant strangler fig at Finca Modelo Ecológica, hike to hidden waterfalls or tour Café de Monteverde, a sustainable coffee farm.

Next stop: Drive from Monteverde to Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio (3 hours and 45 minutes)

Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio: 2 days

End the trip with Parque Nacional Manuel Antonio, the country’s most visited national park. And for good reason. Hike through the rainforest to pristine beaches and spy on monkeys from the sand. Do it again on day two – or discover one of the many "secret" beaches in the area.

Left: Puerto Viejo de Talamanca is home to beautiful laid-back beaches. Marcel Hamonic/Shutterstock Right: Río Pacuare is the perfect watersport pit-stop. Steve Bly/Alamy Stock Photo

2. Explore the compact Caribbean coast

Allow at least 4 days

Distance: 250km (155 miles)

Pack a lot of enjoyment into a short time on the compact southern Caribbean coast. After a few days of thrill-riding on the Río Pacuare, find your way to the Caribbean blue, where Afro-Caribbean vibes and indigenous culture take over the rugged streets and jungle-backed beaches.

San José (arrival)

Fly into San José for the easiest access to the Caribbean coast. But if you’re short on time, you can skip the stop in the capital and make a beeline for your first destination.

Río Pacuare: 2 days

On your way to the Caribbean coast, psyche yourself up for a wild river rafting trip on the Río Pacuare, ideally with an overnight stay at the fabulous Pacuare Lodge. Get ready for Class III-IV rapids, with plenty of stunning scenery and swim breaks along the way.

Advertisement

Next stop: Drive from Pacuare to Cahuita (2 hours)

Cahuita: 1 day

Spend the next few days exploring the wild and jungly southern Caribbean coastline, starting in the chilled-out village of Cahuita. By day, hike and snorkel in Parque Nacional Cahuita to marvel at the vast variety of life. By night, feast on grilled seafood and spicy Caribbean fare, jam to reggae and calypso beats, and soak up the Caribbean vibe.

Next stop: Drive from Cahuita to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (20 minutes)

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca: 1 day

You’ve earned some downtime, so continue south to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, choose among half a dozen glorious palm-dotted beaches. If you can’t decide, rent a bicycle cruiser and spend a day beach-hopping, from Playa Cocles to Manzanillo, with a final stop for nourishment at Cool & Calm Cafe, a Reggae-style bar and grill by Playa Manzanillo.

Left: Volcán Poás is an active volcano with a crater lake. Matteo Colombo/Getty Images Right: The forest canopies of La Fortuna. Kevin Schafer/Getty Images

3. Discover a variety of landscapes along the North coast

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 350km (217 miles)

In northern Costa Rica, you can experience an impressive variety of habitats within a relatively short distance. Cut across the top of the country and travel from cloud forest to rainforest to wetlands to beach, with plenty of creature encounters and other adventures in between.

Volcán Poás: 1 day

Fly into San José airport for your first destination at Volcán Poás, an active volcano with a steaming crater lake. Get an early start for better chances of getting a clear view of the crater. Afterwards, there are hiking trails through the cloud forest to Botos Lagoon in the nearby extinct crater.

Next stop: Drive from Volcán Poás to Sarapiquí (2 hours)

Sarapiquí: 1 day

Spend the night at an ecolodge in Sarapiquí on the edge of Parque Nacional Braulio Carillo. If you have the energy, take a night tour to spot bugs, bats, frogs, snakes and maybe even a kinkajou. By day, ride the rapids on the Río Sarapiquí or do a floating safari to spot wildlife along the Río Puerto Viejo.

Local tip: Sarapiquí is a good budget-friendly destination in Costa Rica with riverside hostels and dorm-style eco-retreats that provide an immersive rainforest experience that won’t bust your budget.

Next stop: Drive from Sarapiquí to La Fortuna (1 hour and 15 minutes)

Arenal and La Fortuna: 2 days

La Fortuna is a tourist hub with countless adventures on offer. If you only have a few days here, be sure to spend one of them hiking the lava flows and soaking in the hot springs on the slopes of Volcán Arenal. Dedicate your second day to wildlife-watching, rappelling waterfalls or exploring the rainforest canopy.

Next stop: Drive from La Fortuna to Caño Negro (2 hours and 10 minutes)

Caño Negro: 1 day

Travel north – almost to the Nicaraguan border – to Caño Negro, fishing village and wildlife refuge, home to diverse and abundant bird life (not to mention caimans, monkeys and sloths). If possible, spend the night at an area eco-lodge so you can take a boat tour early in the morning, when the animals are most active.

Next stop: Drive from Caño Negro to Parque Nacional Volcán Tenorio (1 hour and 20 minutes)

Río Celeste: 1 day

You could easily spend several days exploring the farms and forests of Río Celeste. If you only have one day, go to the Parque Nacional Volcán Tenorio: hike the trails and ogle the iconic ethereal blue waterfall, or hire a guide for the challenging hike through the cloud forest to the crater lake Laguna Danta.

Next stop: Drive from Parque Nacional Volcán Tenorio to Playa Conchal (2 hours and 45 minutes)

Playa Conchal: 1 day

At last, spend a day relaxing on the white-sand beach at Playa Conchal. Snorkel off the beach, book a tour for spearfishing or investigate the nearby deserted beaches. Or, just plant yourself on the sand with toes in the water and a cocktail in hand.

Insider tip: If it's a beach nap you're after, arrive early to the snowy white, shelled expanse of Playa Conchal to claim the best spot. Or wander nearby to the quieter Playa Brasilito.

Left: Jacó is the easitest surf town to reach from the capital. Jorge A. Russell/Shutterstock Right: Tamarindo has beaches with a variety of wave strength for all surfing levels. Shutterstock

4. Find surf towns and yoga hubs on the Pacific coast

Allow at least 10 days

Distance: 460km (286 miles)

Here’s an overview of Costa Rica’s epic Pacific coast surf, from easy-does-it Tamarindo all the way down to the daunting waves of Dominical. Besides the surf, there are yoga classes, waterfall hikes, turtle-nesting areas, tantalizing restaurants and beachy party scenes.

Liberia (arrival)

Liberia International Airport is the easiest arrival point for accessing these northern Pacific beaches. Skip a hotel stay and drive, bus or shuttle straight to your first destination in just over an hour.

Tamarindo: 2 days

Surf all day and party all night in the lively beach town of Tamarindo. This city beach is great for beginners, thanks to easy waves and plenty of surf schools. More experienced wave-riders might prefer the challenging surf and more pristine beach nearby at Playa Grande. Come back at night to spy nesting leatherback turtles from a respectful distance.

Insider tip: Tamarindo has plenty of international dining options, but they can be expensive. Instead, visit locally owned sodas for traditional Costa Rican fare. A hearty meal of rice, beans, protein and salad will cost just a few thousand colones (about US$5).

Next stop: Drive from Tamarindo to Nosara (1 hour and 45 minutes)

Nosara: 2 days

Surf town and yogi haven, Nosara is spread out along three beaches. Playa Guiones is the best bet for surfing, although these swells are not for novices. Recover in a post-surf yoga class.

Detour: Take an evening side-trip to Playa Ostional to marvel at the arribada (arrival) of bales of olive ridley turtles. Allow at least four hours.

Next stop: Drive from Nosara to Santa Teresa (2 hours and 20 minutes)

Santa Teresa: 2 days

It’s not easy to get to effortlessly chill Santa Teresa, but it’s worth the trip for the miles-long strip of sand, with consistent swells and beach breaks all along (and varying degrees of difficulty at four different beaches - if you're a beginner, head to Playa Hermosa). Wander the length of Santa Teresa, and you’ll find top-notch spas, excellent dining options and plenty of surf shops to explore.

Detour: Take a break from the waves to sail to Isla Tortuga, hike in Cabo Blanco or explore the nearby village of Montezuma. Allow a full day.

Next stop: Drive from Santa Teresa to Jacó (4.5 hours). Or, take the ferry (see below).

Jacó: 1 day

From Santa Teresa, drive to Paquera (about an hour) to hop the ferry to Puntarenas (about an hour and 15 minutes journey - you can take your car on board but you'll need to purchase your ticket online) to reach the mainland. If you don’t have a vehicle, take a boat taxi directly from Santa Teresa to Jacó for gentle, surfable swells, top-notch food and party vibes.

Next stop: Drive from Jacó to Dominical (1 hour and 40 minutes)

Dominical: 2 days

Dominical is a laid-back hippy village with incredible surf, rough roads and an old-timey Tico vibe. Test your skills on the intermediate surf at Playa Dominical, as well as nearby breaks at Dominicalito and Domi’s Playa Hermosa. When you tire of surfing, there are waterfalls to swim, mangroves to kayak and treehouse breweries to visit.

This article was adapted from our Costa Rica guidebook, published in 2023.