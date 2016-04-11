5-Day Caribbean Biking and Whitewater Rafting Adventure

Day One: Bike Irazu Volcano, downhill ride on the slopes of the highest volcano through cloud forests and cattle farms, to the colonial town of Orosi. Situated in a river valley and surrounded by coffee plantations, Orosi offers thermal water springs and the magnificent colonial church built in 1739. You'll finish the day with a traditional Costa Rican “casado” dinner.Day Two: Bike from Orosi to Turrialba. Follow the scenic Orosi and Reventazon River valleys, biking through coffee and sugar cane plantations. Spend the night at a lodge overlooking the valley and the city of Turrialba.Day Three: White Water Rafting - Pacuare River. The Pacuare River combines the beauty of primary tropical rainforest with world class rapids. You will raft class III and IV rapids through the land of the Cabecar indigenous people. Stop for a great riverside picnic lunch and continue rafting all the way to the Caribbean lowlands.Afternoon drive to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (beach).Day Four: Puerto Viejo Beach. Today you can ride or walk the quiet beaches south of Puerto Viejo all the way to the Manzanillo-Gandoca Refuge. Ride, swim, surf or hike in the rainforest or simply relax at the beach in this laid back Caribbean village.Day Five: Return. You'll drive back to San Jose after breakfast this morning.