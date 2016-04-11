Welcome to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca
Despite that reputation, Puerto Viejo manages to hold onto an easy charm. Stray a couple of blocks off the main commercial strip and you might find yourself on a sleepy dirt road, savoring a spicy Caribbean stew in the company of local families. Nearby you’ll find rainforest fruit and cacao farms set to a soundtrack of cackling birds and croaking frogs, and wide-open beaches where the daily itinerary revolves around surfing and snoozing. If you're looking to chill a little, party a little and eat a little, you’ve come to the right place.
Day One: Bike Irazu Volcano, downhill ride on the slopes of the highest volcano through cloud forests and cattle farms, to the colonial town of Orosi. Situated in a river valley and surrounded by coffee plantations, Orosi offers thermal water springs and the magnificent colonial church built in 1739. You'll finish the day with a traditional Costa Rican “casado” dinner.Day Two: Bike from Orosi to Turrialba. Follow the scenic Orosi and Reventazon River valleys, biking through coffee and sugar cane plantations. Spend the night at a lodge overlooking the valley and the city of Turrialba.Day Three: White Water Rafting - Pacuare River. The Pacuare River combines the beauty of primary tropical rainforest with world class rapids. You will raft class III and IV rapids through the land of the Cabecar indigenous people. Stop for a great riverside picnic lunch and continue rafting all the way to the Caribbean lowlands.Afternoon drive to Puerto Viejo de Talamanca (beach).Day Four: Puerto Viejo Beach. Today you can ride or walk the quiet beaches south of Puerto Viejo all the way to the Manzanillo-Gandoca Refuge. Ride, swim, surf or hike in the rainforest or simply relax at the beach in this laid back Caribbean village.Day Five: Return. You'll drive back to San Jose after breakfast this morning.
Costa Rica Adventure
If you’re looking for a taste of Costa Rica’s world-class highlights but want to keep things spicy with a sampling of hidden treasures, this action-packed adventure tops the menu. In spite of its small size, Costa Rica is one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world – explore its volcanoes, wildlife, rainforests and beaches. This adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time. Optional activities abound – choose to get your adrenaline pumping or take it easy with a stroll through a butterfly garden.
Costa Rica Active Adventure
Trekking, biking, horseback riding, kayaking, ziplining. Costa Rica really is the "Adventure Capital of the Americas." Thrill-seekers will find more than enough to keep themselves busy over this trip’s 13 action-packed days. After landing in San José, embark on four days of exploration around Monteverde and Arenal Volcano. Raft down the mighty Pacuare River before crossing over to our remote rainforest lodge, surrounded on all sides by the thick, enveloping jungle. End the journey by heading down to the beach at Puerto Viejo. Phew! Tired yet? No? Time to book!
Panama Experience
From San José, hit the beach and mountain retreats on your way to the locks of the world-famous Panama Canal at the centre of the Americas. Visit gorgeous islands and chill to reggae beats on Caribbean beaches. Search for the quetzal bird in cloud forests and shake your tailfeather in the clubs of Panama City. With your hotel and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure.
Basic Costa Rica
Stay flexible in Costa Rica on this unique two-week adventure. You'll hit the volcanoes, a cloud forest, and both of the incredible coasts. Chill out on white-sand beaches and explore pristine wildlife reserves. Best of all, this trip gives you the flexibility to create the adventure of a lifetime, so you can soar across the treetops by zipline, rappel down a waterfall, or learn to surf the Pacific breaks. Take a trip that's packed with just the essentials – everything you need to explore the diversity and beauty of Costa Rica.
Cycle Central America
This trip provides a piece of magic; aboard your bike, pedal through the lush countryside of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama past gleaming lakes, enormous volcanoes, colonial towns, and sunny beachfronts across the Caribbean. These are iconic destinations and seeing them on two wheels gives a unique perspective on the region. The ride of your life is waiting to begin. All that’s missing is you.