Welcome to Cahuita
Cahuita proudly claims the area’s first permanent Afro-Caribbean settler: a turtle fisherman named William Smith, who moved his family to Punta Cahuita in 1828. Now his descendants, along with those of many other West Indian immigrants, run the charming eateries and brightly painted bungalows that hug this idyllic stretch of coast.
Situated on a pleasant point, the town itself has a waterfront but no beach. For that, most folks make the five-minute jaunt up the coast to Playa Negra or southeast into neighboring Parque Nacional Cahuita.
Top experiences in Cahuita
Cahuita activities
6-in-1 Combo Tour: Puerto Limon Highlights
The best tour you can take during your visit to Puerto Limon, Costa Rica. Come with us and enjoy our 6 in 1 tour with a professional naturalist tour guide, who will explain you the most important aspects of the Afro-Caribbean Culture of Costa Rica and show you the rich wildlife of this fascinating region. During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: History records that in 1502 Christopher Columbus landed in Costa Rica at the place known as Puerto Limón. The country's port par excellence thanks to import and export traffic, Limón now has the facilities to receive cruise ships as well. The city's old quarter has the characteristics of a historical center and is currently under urban renovation with restoration of buildings and a pedestrian walkway from Parque Vargas to the market. 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Note: We stop at a banana plantation but we do not get inside the packing house 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
You'll start this 3-to-4 hours shore excursion by meeting your local excursion guide just outside Puerto Limon's cruise ship terminal. Hop into a comfortable, air conditioned vehicle and get ready to go. Along the trip, your guide will give you interesting bits of information about Costa Rica's Caribbean province.City Tour and Scenic ViewGet a magnificent view of Puerto Limon’s town from a panoramic viewpoint. This is a great opportunity to take a picture of the city and the ship docks.Tortuguero Canals boat rideDiscover the Tortuguero Canals in a covered boat during a one-hour ride. Your tour guide will point you to the different plants and animals in the area, and you'll learn about its biodiversity.Fruit StandLearn more about tropical plants and their fruits. You'll be able to see the actual plants and trees, and also taste some of these delicious fruits at a rustic fruit stand on the way to Cahuita.Banana PlantationBananas are a big part of Costa Rican economy, with Limon being central to this activity. You will stop beside a banana plantation and learn about the process of cultivating, harvesting and shipping the fruit (please keep in mind that, due to regulations, we are not allowed to enter the processing plant).Playa BonitaYou'll visit Playa Bonita, or "beautiful beach". Enjoy Bonita's beach unique scenery, and if the weather's nice, you'll be able to take a dip in the sea. If you want to, you can just relax in a chair or purchase some local dishes at the nearby restaurants.SupermarketOnce you are back in town, you will have the opportunity to take a look at the products at the market in the city of Limon and purchase some Costa Rican coffee and other local goods.
The tour begins at the port just a few steps ahead from the cruise ship. At the entrance of the terminal an experienced guide will be waiting for you to begin this 6 to 7 hour tour. Get into an air-conditioned vehicle and an experienced local guide will share interesting facts about Costa Rica's Carribean province.Get a magnificent view of Puerto Limon’s town from a panoramic viewpoint, a great opportunity to take a picture of the city and the ship docks. Enjoy 1.5-hour of traveling across the Tortuguero Canals in a covered boat. Your tour guide will point you to the different plants and animals in the area, and you'll learn about biodiversity, tropical plants and their fruits.Bananas are a big part of Costa Rican economy, with Limon being central to this activity. Besides a banana plantation, learn and improve your knowledge about the process of cultivating, harvesting and shipping the fruit (please keep in mind that, due to regulations, we are not allowed to enter the processing plant).Enjoy a walk for 1.5-hour across the beautiful Cahuita National Park along with your guide, where you'll get to see even more animals and exotic plants. If the weather is nice, you can also take a dip in the sea if you'd like to.Optionally, and back in town, take a look at the products in a popular supermarket in the city of Limon, where you can purchase some Costa Rican coffee and other local goods.
During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: A bus drive around the City of Puerto Limon 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. Note: In this tour we visit the plantations. No the packing houses due they are private properties and we are not allowed to get in. 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean enjoys a diversity of cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also differentiate it from the rest of the country. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
A great private tour for passengers travelling on a wheelchair and their families. A flexible tour where you will enjoy the best of Puerto Limon During this tour you will enjoy: 1) A short City Tour: Around the City of Puerto Limon. 2) A visit to Cahuita National Park (Rainforest & Beaches). Located at just 60 minutes from the Pier, Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. 3) Visit a Banana Plantation, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. Visit to Plantation only. No packing house. 4) Coastal Drive: Enjoy the beautiful scenery of Puerto Limon coastline during the bus drive to the different attractions. 5) The Tortuguero Canals: Board your covered boat for a 60 minutes leisurely cruise through the jungle canals. Your guide explains the rain forest eco-system and points out sights of interest. Keep an eye out for wildlife including howler monkeys, many sloths, toucans, aquatic birds, bats and crocodiles as well as exotic flora. 6) Enjoy the Souvenirs Stores & Shopping: During our Limon Highlights tour, you will enjoy different souvenirs stores. The Caribbean enjoys a diversity of cultures: Afro-Costa Rican, Bribri and Cabécar, Asian, Italian and Central American, among others. Besides food, the region features a collection of cultural activities and traditions that also differentiate it from the rest of the country. Taking part of this amazing tour, you will become an expertise about the rich cultural heritage and ecological resources of the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica. Don't miss it…
The tour begins at port where you hop on an air-conditioned motor coach for a one-hour drive along scenic roads, passing quaint villages on your way to Cahuita. Cahuita, from the indigenous worlds kawe or mahogany and ta or point, was created in 1970 to protect the country's largest coral reef. One hundred twenty-three species of fish have been listed here, along with a variety of corals and other invertebrates. The park also protects an example of tropical moist forest, along with swamps forest and marshland. Cahuita is a perfect place for those who want to enjoy a beautiful tropical beach, the rain forest and abundant wildlife. Upon arrival to Cahuita Town, we will get into the park for a 45 minutes nature walk for enjoy the rich biodiversity of the area, along a flat and shady trail that runs along the shoreline. Monkeys, Sloths, Iguanas, Toucans, Colourful Frogs and many other species are very common to see during this tour. This is a very easy walk for all, from kids to seniors. From the pier to Cahuita you will pass lots of banana plantations and our tour guide will stop in one of them, where many interesting facts about this amazing fruit will be explained: The Crop, harvesting, processing, packing and exportation. Costa Rica is the second largest banana producer in the world and 80% of the plantations are located in Limon province, becoming one of the most important economical activities in the region. This tour is an excellent introduction to the culture and rainforest of Costa Rica