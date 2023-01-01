At the northwestern end of Cahuita, Playa Negra is a long, black-sand beach flying the bandera azul ecológica, a flag that indicates that the beach is kept to the highest ecological standard. It's rarely crowded, so you can stretch out and relax as the Caribbean Sea laps at your feet.

Swimming and surfing

This is undoubtedly Cahuita’s top spot for swimming due to the clean, calm water. However, when the swells are big, this place also has a good beach break for newbie surfers. It's an excellent option for those intimidated by the more popular surf locations; kids and adults alike can try out their surf skills in peace.

Accommodation

Cahuita is just a 5 minute drive away or a 20 minute walk if you'd prefer to stretch your legs. The town has a great selection of hotels and guesthouses on offer in both the bustling center and the quieter northern end of town close to Playa Negra. If you're journeying between Playa Negra and the center at night, it's best to cycle (with lights) or take a taxi, especially if traveling alone.

Food and drink

Cahuita offers some of the best Caribbean fare around, along with some surprisingly delicious Italian and French cuisine. There are good options closer to the beach, too.