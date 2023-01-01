Off a dirt road marked by Punta Uva Dive Center is a quiet, idyllic cove that could double for a scene in the film The Beach. When the water is calm, it makes an excellent spot for swimming. There is a cluster of fantastic restaurants nearby when you've worked up an appetite splashing around in the Caribbean Sea.

Surfing and snorkeling

There are usually a couple of locals renting out surfboards on the sand, and the reef to the right of the cove is excellent for snorkeling and surfing (but not at the same time!). When the waves are up, this spot creates a forgiving peeling right-hand wave that's suitable for intermediates.

How do I get there?

Punta Uva is just 5 miles (8.5km) from Puerto Viejo de Talamanca and is easily accessible by bike, car or bus.