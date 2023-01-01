Jaguar Centro de Rescate

Named in honor of its original resident, a jaguar, this well-run wildlife-rescue center in Playa Chiquita now focuses mostly on other animals, including sloths, crocodiles, anteaters, snakes and monkeys. Founded by zoologist Encar and her late partner Sandro, a herpetologist, the center rehabilitates orphaned, injured and rescued animals for reintroduction into the wild whenever possible (40% success rate).

Volunteer opportunities (US$350 including accommodation) are available with a one-month minimum commitment. You can also tour the Punta Uva release center, where many of the Center's success stories are returned to their natural habitat.