Halfway between Cahuita and Puerto Viejo de Talamanca in Hone Creek, this botanical garden and chocolate museum has a couple of small exhibits devoted to indigenous and Afro-Caribbean culture, a lush garden bursting with bromeliads and heliconias, and an on-site chocolate factory where cacao is processed in traditional ways.

Two-hour tours include a visit to all of these spots, plus a hike to a nearby organic farm. Cacao Trails also runs a canoe river tour, and a turtle-nesting night tour at the beach in Cahuita National Park (only in turtle-nesting season). Any bus between Cahuita and Puerto Viejo can drop you at the entrance. This is a great outing for kids.