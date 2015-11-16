Welcome to Tortuguero Village
Tortuguero National Park
Meet your guide upon pickup from your San Jose hotel and stop for breakfast at Rancho Roberto's in Guapiles. After your meal, you'll travel through the Braulio Carrillo National Park, one of Costa Rica’s largest national parks. Pass numerous rivers, waterfalls and mountains covered in dense forests on your drive, until you reach a banana plantation. Here, board a boat and set sail for Tortuguero National Park. Since there are no roads to the park from Tortuguero village, access to the vast network of freshwater lagoons and creeks is by boat. Ride for approximately one hour to reach the canals and keep an eye out for all kind of birds in the lush vegetation along the way.Tortuguero, meaning ‘turtle catcher,’ formed from an archipelago of volcanic islands where high rainfall eventually created the bio-diverse wetlands – great for nature lovers! During your 3-hour boat tour of Tortuguero National Park, your expert guide will be on hand to teach you about the history and wildlife as you cruise between the marshy isles. Midday, you’ll have time for a lunch break at Evergreen Lodge, located just five minutes by boat from the entrance to the park. Under the high ceilings of the lovely main dining room, enjoy the ambiance that complements the surrounding jungle landscape.Get an up-close look at the park's great variety of flora and fauna as you ride among the canals. If you’re lucky, you might spot such wildlife as the spectacled caiman, southern river otter and possibly even the endangered West Indian manatee. The park is also home to sloths, howler and capuchin monkeys, tiny frogs and green iguanas.The secluded, black-sand beaches of Tortuguero National Park are some of the most important breeding grounds for the green sea turtle. These ancient reptiles once neared extinction as adults were hunted for their meat and their eggs were taken. You'll get the chance to see the sites where the green sea turtles nest and learn from your guide about the park’s efforts to protect this important species.After exploring the national park, enjoy a return 1-hour boat ride to dry land and then board your coach for the trip back to San Jose, where you’ll be dropped off at your hotel in the evening.
Costa Rica Adventure
If you’re looking for a taste of Costa Rica’s world-class highlights but want to keep things spicy with a sampling of hidden treasures, this action-packed adventure tops the menu. In spite of its small size, Costa Rica is one of the most biologically diverse countries in the world – explore its volcanoes, wildlife, rainforests and beaches. This adventure offers a great balance of guided excursions and free time. Optional activities abound – choose to get your adrenaline pumping or take it easy with a stroll through a butterfly garden.
Explore Costa Rica
Costa Rica may be small but it offers big adventure. This two-week tour ventures off the beaten path to a lush and wild world. Stop in at a reforestation project, visit a sea turtle conservancy program, opt to zip-line through the jungle canopy, and have a soak in volcanic hot springs. Riding a wave of “pura vida,” experience pure travel joy.
The Best of Costa Rica Independent Adventure
Can't decide between the jungle, volcanoes or the beach? Do all three on this ten-day independent journey that proves why Costa Rica is world-renowned for its natural beauty. Start by cruising the remote rainforests of Tortuguero (no roads here!) before heading to volcano country. Stay at the foot of Arenal Volcano and explore the rivers, trails and hot springs of the area before chasing sun and sea in Guanacaste, known for its miles of beaches, killer surf and great weather.
Costa Rica Kayaking Adventure
Glide straight into the core of the Costa Rican experience and hit three of Costa Rica’s hot spots in a kayak. Beginners and more experienced kayakers are welcome – for the nature lover, the scenery’s the point, not the sweat! Get really wild at Lake Arenal, the centre of adventure sports like paddle-boarding, then cruise through the canals of Tortuguero in search of monkeys and sloths. Experience lush greenery and Caribbean flavour from a whole different level when you kayak Costa Rica.
Turtles & Tortuguero Independent Adventure
Spend three days at a comfortable lodge in and around Tortuguero National Park, home to the Caribbean’s most important breeding ground for endangered green sea turtles. The park is a land of canals and waterways lined by steamy jungle and mangroves teeming with wildlife. A sleepy Caribbean town, Tortuguero has no roads—access is only by boat or small plane. If you're looking for unspoiled rainforest and more animals than you can shake a camera at, this is the place.