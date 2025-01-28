Costa Rica is known as a destination for wildlife watching. It may barely reach the size of the US state of West Virginia, but it's believed to be home to almost half a million species – that's 5% of the world’s biodiversity in only 0.3% of its landmass.

Thanks to conservation laws established in the 1990s, Costa Rica seriously protects its wildlife using ethical wildlife tourism, a perfect way to get to know the country’s diverse ecosystems. From forests populated by sloths, anteaters, toucans and sly jaguars to the Pacific coastline, where migrating humpback whales and mega pods of dolphins swim past for most of the year, Costa Rica’s wildlife abounds in every element.

Whether you have a year or a week, remember that it will be impossible to see all the animals this country shelters, but our guide will help you get started while supporting ethical tour companies and national parks.

1. Sloths are some of the slowest mammals in the world

No other Costa Rican animal is more iconic than the sloth – the world's slowest animal – locally called oso perezoso. Their lethargy is a consequence of their entirely leaf-based diet, which takes up to two weeks to digest. As plants give very little energy, sloths adapted to be sluggish and consume as little as possible. Their slowness defies their strength: since birth, sloths can lift their entire body upwards using only one arm and are strong enough to withstand a jaguar's attack when these predators try to pull them from their branches. They are also much faster in the water than they are on land.

Where to see them: In Costa Rica, two- and three-fingered sloths are found across the country, but less so in the dry forests of Guanacaste. As they camouflage very well, it’s hard to see them without the trained eye of a guide. Two of the best places to see sloths in the wild are Manuel Antonio and Tortuguero National Parks, but remember, they can both get quite busy. Protected sanctuaries such as the Sloth Watching Trail in La Fortuna and the Jaguar Rescue Center in Puerto Viejo are good alternatives, as is the family-run reserve La Perica Sloth Garden in La Palma, Osa Peninsula.

Don't get too close to sloths, and never handle, feed or take photos with them. When taking a tour, avoid any that guarantee sloth sightings, and ensure your guide is certified.

The waters surrounding Costa Rica are a breeding ground for humpback whales. Alamy

2. Costa Rica has one of the longest whale-watching seasons in the world — but don’t forget the dolphins

Throughout most of the year, the Pacific waters of Costa Rica become the favorite breeding grounds for plenty of humpback whales from both hemispheres. From December to March, whales from the United States' northwestern coast swim to the tropical waters of Costa Rica to mate, give birth, and care for their babies, while from July to mid-November, it's the turn of whales coming from Antarctica and southern Chile.

While these mighty marine giants steal the spotlight, Costa Rica's Pacific and Caribbean coasts also see plenty of dolphin action, including common bottlenose, pantropical spotted and spinner dolphins on the Pacific Coast, and bottlenose dolphins in the Caribbean.

Where to see them: Whale and dolphin watching activities developed in coastal communities like Uvita, Dominical, Drake Bay, Caño Island and the Golfo Dulce, and extended to the central coast at Manuel Antonio, Jaco, Montezuma and Quepos. In Drake Bay, Divine Dolphin is a specialized tour operator with marine biologist guides and over two decades of experience. They observe marine wildlife outside of marine reserves in low-impact vessels, maintaining a respectable distance.

The Baird's tapir is highly endangered. Mark Kostich/Shutterstock

3. Baird’s tapir is the largest land mammal in Central and South America

Native to Mexico, Central America and the northwest of South America, the Baird's tapir, the national animal of Belize, is the largest of three tapir species found in the Americas and is highly endangered because of poaching and habitat destruction — there are an estimated 4500 of these mammals in the wild. Like all tapirs, they have a proboscis-like nose made of soft tissues, making it a most flexible organ to snatch stems that would be otherwise out of reach.

Where to see them: The tapir is at the top of the list of animals one expects to see in Costa Rica, but it's very shy and hard to spot in the wild. For the biggest chance of a sighting, head to La Sirena station of Corcovado National Park, where tapirs often rest or look for food on the trails near the station.

The elusive jaguar keeps a low profile. Tane Mahuta/Getty Images

4. Jaguars are highly endangered, but they thrive in Costa Rica’s swamplands and forests

You will most likely see a jaguar's footprint rather than the real thing as you hike in the mangroves and swamplands of Costa Rica. This highly endangered, elusive and solitary nocturnal cat is the largest in Central and South America. Jaguars' heads and shoulders are huge, yet they have relatively short legs, and their jaws can bite through a crocodile's skull.

Where to see them: Don't count on it, but with bags of luck, you may find jaguars in the wilds of Corcovado National Park and the lagoons, rainforests and wetlands of Tortuguero and Santa Ana National Parks. Two jaguars that can't be returned to the wild are cared for at the Centro de Rescate y Santuario Las Pumas near Canas, southeast of Lake Arenal.

Hummingbirds spend most of their day resting because their wings use so much energy. Rosalie Kreulen/Shutterstock

5. Hummingbirds are the fastest small birds in the world

Fifty-two species of hummingbirds flutter in Costa Rica. These miniature birds, native to the Americas, may be small but have mind-boggling abilities, such as flying backward, upside down, and hovering mid-air as they use their long beaks to extract nectar from flowers. Because of their fast metabolism, they can consume up to twelve times their weight in nectar daily. They can fly at more than 53km/h (33mph), but spend most of their time resting because their wing beats take up so much of their energy.

Where to see them: Popular favorites are the cloud forests of Monteverde, La Paz Waterfall Gardens, and the Mistico Park near La Fortuna. For a quieter experience, bird enthusiasts should go to the Los Santos area in the Cordillera de Talamanca, where Miriam's Quetzals and Quinta Galeon Lodge have dedicated activities to spot and photograph these amazing birds at a respectful distance.

The squirrel monkey can be found in lowland rainforests in Costa Rica's South Pacifi. iStockphoto/Getty Images

6. There are four types of monkeys in Costa Rica

Costa Rica's different species of monkey all have unique traits. The mantled howler monkey will surprise with its distinctive deep roar, while the white-faced capuchin monkey, the most common, is highly intelligent and territorial. The Central American squirrel monkey is the smallest of the four, while the Geoffroy's spider monkey has a prehensile tail and mainly eats fruits.

Where to see them: Monkeys are ubiquitous in Costa Rica’s forests (wherever you go, always pay attention to what happens in the canopies above you) and national parks, such as Manuel Antonio, Corcovado, Barra Honda and Santa Rosa. Organizations like the Santa Rosa Primate Conservation Fund are working to expand the habitats of the local monkeys through forest regeneration.

The quetzal was sacred to the Maya. mallardg500/Getty Images

7. The Maya and Aztecs used the quetzals’ feathers as a prized currency

The respendent quetzal, the national bird of Guatemala, was sacred to the Maya, who associated it with the serpent deity Quetzalcoatl and used the bird’s feathers as a currency. In Aztec culture, it was believed that the bird bridged the gap between the human world and the spiritual world. This elusive, emerald-colored, near-threatened bird can also be found in Costa Rica’s cloud forests. Quetzal males have resplendent green plumes, a red breast and belly, and a white undertail. They are 50% smaller than females, which have duller colors. They nest in abandoned tree holes and favor the fruit of the aguacatillo tree (small avocados).

Where to see them: The best place to spot quetzals in Costa Rica is the cloud forests around San Gerardo de Dota. The area’s dramatic elevation changes guarantee there are always fruiting avocado trees for Quetzals to feed year-round.

Only 30% of sea turtle hatchlings survive their first run across the beach. Stephan de Prouw/Getty Images

8. Sea turtles return to lay eggs where they are born

Five of the world's seven sea turtle species come to hatch on Costa Rica's coasts — namely the leatherback, loggerhead, green, hawksbill and olive ridley turtles. Yet, less than 30% of the hatchlings survive their first run across the beach and into an open, dangerous sea. One of science's biggest mysteries remains how, after 20 years, the few survivors return from depths and distances unknown to lay eggs on the beaches where they first hatched, thus continuing the cycle.

Where to see them: Costa Rica’s sea turtles nesting and hatching season is between March and November. Tortuguero National Park on the Caribbean Coast is one of the world's most important nesting sites for green, leatherback and hawksbill turtles.

Ostional and Playa Nancite on Guanacaste’s Pacific Coast are also famous for the arribada, an incredible phenomenon when hundreds of turtles come to nest over a few days. The Osa Peninsula is also a year-round nesting ground for black sea turtles. Always keep a safe distance from nesting turtles to avoid causing them stress or interrupting their journey. Volunteer groups like the Turtle Conservation Project in the Nicoya Peninsula and Caribbean Coast do regular beach patrols and clean-ups to help them along the way.