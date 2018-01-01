Welcome to Jacó
Jacó was the first town on the central Pacific coast to explode with tourist development and it remains a major draw for backpackers, surfers, snowbirds and city-weary josefinos (inhabitants of San José). Although working-class Tico neighborhoods are nearby, open-air trinket shops and tour operators line the tacky main drag which, at night, is given over to a safe but somewhat seedy mix of binge-drinking students, surfers and scantily clad ladies of negotiable affection.
While Jacó's lackadaisical charm is not for everyone, the surfing is excellent, and the restaurants and bars are great, particularly those lining classy Jacó Walk.
Top experiences in Jacó
Amazing hotels and hostels
Jacó activities
Waterfall Canopy Zipline Tour at Adventure Park Costa Rica
When you arrive at Adventure Park Costa Rica, one of the country’s most extensive canopy parks with a variety of treetops experiences, meet your expert guides, who will provide tips on getting the most out of this unforgettable experience that combines energy-charged adventure and stupendous Costa Rican views.Taking you high above Costa Rica’s rainforest canopy, your five-hour zipline tour packs in 25 cables, 11 waterfalls, two rappelling mountaineering maneuvers and a swing over a hanging bridge, plus the opportunity to swim in a mountain pool. Let your adrenaline flow as you rappel more than 180 feet (56 meters) next to a waterfall. Water is provided during the zipline tour, and you’ll enjoy your included lunch at the park’s Tucan restaurant afterward.Bring your bathing suit and a head for heights!Note: You must be physically fit to do this tour, and wear comfortable clothes and closed-toe shoes.
Tortuga Island Tour from Jaco
After pickup in Jaco at 7am, board an air-conditioned bus, and travel to a private dock. Here, you'll enjoy a full breakfast, and then board the luxury catamaran, Manta Raya, and take a 90-minute ride across the Gulf of Nicoya. Taste local fruits onboard along the way. Upon arrival at Tortuga Island, snorkel in the turquoise water, and take a banana boat ride as part of your 5-hour stay on Tortuga Island. Savor a 4-course gourmet lunch served on tables set with white linen under the shade of umbrellas, listen to live music, and enjoy unlimited soft drinks and fruit juice (alcoholic drinks can be purchased at the bar). Beach chairs, hammocks, a volleyball court, and a slack line are also available. In the afternoon, board the Manta Raya for a discovery tour of some of the protected islands in the Gulf of Nicoya, including Cedros Island, Jesusita Island, the bird sanctuary of Guayabo Island, Sugarloaf Island, Gypsy Island and San Lucas Island, which used to be a maximum security prison, before returning to the dock. At the end of the day, you'll re-board the bus to return to your hotel in Jaco.
Full Day Jaco Jungle Adventure Pass
You are picked up from your hotel for the short ride to the 850 acre private river valley. A professional guide will greet you and saddle you up on a Costa Rican stepping horse and you will ride for the next 1.5 hours past giant trees, monkeys and macaws. Arriving at the waterfall you dismount and gear up with safety harnesses at the jungle classroom for a lesson on rappelling and zipline. A short walk up the trail to the top of El Encanto where English-speaking guides tether you to the rappel line and you lean back into the tropical waterfall. You drop down 180 feet through pools and shear drops to a cheering crowd below. Next, a short hike to the first canopy zipline platform you are hooked in and fly through 8 stations with over 2000 feet of cable. You finish at the Rancho, where and authentic Costa Rican lunch is served. Lastly, an afternoon ATV ride through the river and streams to the top of the valley and back makes this the ultimate Adventure Tour.
Aerial Tram and Zipline Tour from Jaco
After hotel pickup in Jaco, take a short drive through a pastoral landscape of egrets and grazing cattle and arrive at Rainforest Adventures Costa Rica Pacific, an ecotourism reserve located on the central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Full of wildlife, this private nature sanctuary spans 222 acres (90 hectares) and includes the transitional zone between the drier climate of the northwest and the more humid climate of the southern coast.Your 1-hour aerial tram ride takes you into this transitional rainforest. Step into an open-air gondola with a canvas awning, which lifts you from the forest floor to 130 feet (40 meters) into the sky. Glide peacefully over a rugged valley and admire panoramic views of the Pacific, waterfalls and giant tropical trees. Your guide points out the various ecosystems thriving on all levels of the tropical forest, from the ground up into the canopy. During your quiet ride, your might spot or hear white-faced monkeys and toucans, or glimpse the flutter of hummingbirds and blue morphos.Disembark up in the mountains and then fly back down on ziplines! After a safety briefing, don a helmet and gloves. Clip on, jump off and zoom into the rainforest on 10 cables and 15 platforms, soaring along ziplines over 656 feet (200 meters) long. After your speedy descent, unwind by taking a pleasant 45-minute stroll on a natural trail led by a guide. Then meander through the reserve’s heliconias gallery, medicinal garden and serpentarium featuring 20 species of snakes and reptiles. Your quest for nature and adventure over, enjoy transport back to your Jaco hotel.Note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to ensure your hotel is included in the pickup and drop-off zone.
Horseback Riding near Jaco
We welcome you to enjoy great healthy horses at our privileged location, a ranch next to the beach, guided by an experienced authentic horseman. It is a 2 hour ride that has been the best experience in Costa Rica according to TripAdvisor customers. You will be picked up at your hotel in Jaco área, Hermosa, Herradura or Punta Leona. Easy safe transfer to our location on rancho monterey. Riding instructions will give you comfort and confidence to be safe with the chosen horse. The beach is secluded, and the ranch offers wide open trails on cattle fields and forested zones.Tours are open to all levels of experience and organized into small groups in order to provide you with the best possible riding experience and give you all the personal attention possible. According to your level, you will be able to trot, gallop and swim with horses, depending on water conditions and rider choice.During morning rides we combine forest and beach making a lifetime experiences that we recommend for ages above 10 years or older. AM tours included our delicious local style lunch (veggies fish or chicken). Your sunset ride will have more time on the beach to focus on making amazing pictures with horses walking into surf. The sunset tours close with drinks and appetizers. (Sunsets seen November-April).
Mangrove Monkey Tour from Jaco
Discover the natural beauty and exotic allure of Costa Rica with one of several monkey tours. Enjoy the exciting, fun, informative and ecological tours where you will see different species of birds, mammals and reptiles in their natural Costa Rican habitat. The most prominent monkeys in the area are the white-faced Capuchin, but you will also get a chance to see howler monkeys, spider monkeys and squirrel monkeys. A private driver will meet you at a predetermined time; our vehicles are late model, air conditioned, insured and come with a bilingual driver and tour guide. The ride is 45 minutes drive south of Jaco Beach.