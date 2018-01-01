Aerial Tram and Zipline Tour from Jaco

After hotel pickup in Jaco, take a short drive through a pastoral landscape of egrets and grazing cattle and arrive at Rainforest Adventures Costa Rica Pacific, an ecotourism reserve located on the central Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Full of wildlife, this private nature sanctuary spans 222 acres (90 hectares) and includes the transitional zone between the drier climate of the northwest and the more humid climate of the southern coast.Your 1-hour aerial tram ride takes you into this transitional rainforest. Step into an open-air gondola with a canvas awning, which lifts you from the forest floor to 130 feet (40 meters) into the sky. Glide peacefully over a rugged valley and admire panoramic views of the Pacific, waterfalls and giant tropical trees. Your guide points out the various ecosystems thriving on all levels of the tropical forest, from the ground up into the canopy. During your quiet ride, your might spot or hear white-faced monkeys and toucans, or glimpse the flutter of hummingbirds and blue morphos.Disembark up in the mountains and then fly back down on ziplines! After a safety briefing, don a helmet and gloves. Clip on, jump off and zoom into the rainforest on 10 cables and 15 platforms, soaring along ziplines over 656 feet (200 meters) long. After your speedy descent, unwind by taking a pleasant 45-minute stroll on a natural trail led by a guide. Then meander through the reserve’s heliconias gallery, medicinal garden and serpentarium featuring 20 species of snakes and reptiles. Your quest for nature and adventure over, enjoy transport back to your Jaco hotel.Note: Click on the 'View additional info' below to ensure your hotel is included in the pickup and drop-off zone.