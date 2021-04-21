This stupendous coastline of ravishing white sands and azure bays is Vietnam's premier destination for beach holidays.

If your idea of paradise is reclining in front of turquoise waters, weighing up the merits of a massage or a mojito, then you have come to the right place. On hand to complement the sedentary delights are activities to set the pulse racing, including scuba-diving, snorkelling, surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Nha Trang and Mui Ne attract the headlines, but the beach breaks come thick and fast in this part of the country. Set aside a few days to explore further and you'll find that hidden coves, lonely lighthouses and a barefoot vibe are all in reach. And for the definitive castaway experience, the fabled Con Dao islands are the ultimate off-grid destination.