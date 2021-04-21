Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang's 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city's trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe…
Southeast Coast
This stupendous coastline of ravishing white sands and azure bays is Vietnam's premier destination for beach holidays.
If your idea of paradise is reclining in front of turquoise waters, weighing up the merits of a massage or a mojito, then you have come to the right place. On hand to complement the sedentary delights are activities to set the pulse racing, including scuba-diving, snorkelling, surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing.
Nha Trang and Mui Ne attract the headlines, but the beach breaks come thick and fast in this part of the country. Set aside a few days to explore further and you'll find that hidden coves, lonely lighthouses and a barefoot vibe are all in reach. And for the definitive castaway experience, the fabled Con Dao islands are the ultimate off-grid destination.
Explore Southeast Coast
- Nha Trang Beach
Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang's 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city's trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe…
- SSon My Memorial
This tranquil rural spot was the setting for one of the most horrific crimes of the American War, a massacre committed by US troops that killed 504…
- BBai Dram Trau
Reached via a dirt track 1km before the airport on Con Son Island, Bai Dram Trau is a sublime, remote 700m half-moon crescent of soft sand, fringed by…
- Po Nagar Cham Towers
Built between the 7th and 12th centuries, these impressive Cham towers are still actively used for worship by Cham, Chinese and Vietnamese Buddhists…
- PPo Klong Garai Cham Towers
These imposing Cham towers date from the end of the 13th century. Built from brick as Hindu temples, they stand on a platform at the top of Cho’k Hala, an…
- MMunicipal Beach
The long sweep of Quy Nhon’s beachfront extends from the port in the northeast to distant wooded hills in the south. It’s a beautiful stretch of sand and…
- RRobert Taylor Museum of Worldwide Arms
Come here for a stupendous private collection of military arms, uniforms and paraphernalia from across the globe. One section is dedicated to the conflict…
- BBay Canh
Perhaps the best all-round island to visit is Bay Canh, to the east of Con Son Island, which has lovely beaches, old-growth forest, mangroves, coral reefs…
- Tiger Cages
The notorious cells dubbed 'tiger cages' were built in 1940 by the French to incarcerate nearly 2000 political prisoners; the USA continued using them in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southeast Coast.
See
