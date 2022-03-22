This tranquil rural spot was the setting for one of the most horrific crimes of the American War, a massacre committed by US troops that killed 504…
Quang Ngai
Quang Ngai city is something of an overgrown village, so most visitors only drop by for a spot of grazing at lunchtime. The few travelers who venture here for longer usually do so to pay their respects to the victims of the most famous atrocity of the American War at nearby Son My.
Even before WWII, Quang Ngai was an important centre of resistance against the French. During the Franco–Viet Minh War, the area was a Viet Minh stronghold. In 1962, the South Vietnamese government introduced its ill-fated Strategic Hamlets Program. Villagers were forcibly removed from their homes and resettled in fortified hamlets, infuriating and alienating the local population and increasing popular support for the Viet Cong (VC).
Son My Memorial
This tranquil rural spot was the setting for one of the most horrific crimes of the American War, a massacre committed by US troops that killed 504…
My Khe Beach
A world away from the sombre atmosphere of the Son My Memorial, but only a couple of kilometres down the road, My Khe is a superb beach, with fine white…
