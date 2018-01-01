Welcome to Dien Bien Phu
The town sits in the heart-shaped Muong Thanh Valley, surrounded by heavily forested hills. The scenery along the way here is stunning, with approach roads scything through thick forests and steep terrain. Tay, Hmong and Si La people live in the surrounding mountains, but the city and valley are mainly inhabited by ethnic Vietnamese.
Previously just a minor settlement, DBP only achieved town status in 1992. It became a city in 2003, and a year later was elevated to provincial capital. Expansive boulevards and civic buildings have been constructed, and the airport now receives daily flights from Hanoi.
Top experiences in Dien Bien Phu
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Dien Bien Phu activities
5-Day Private Tour of the Vietnam Mountains from Hanoi
Day 1: Hanoi to Dien Bien Phu City (No meals)A tour guide will meet you at your Hanoi hotel, then transfer you to the bus station. At 7:15pm, board the local bus with your guide and enjoy the overnight ride to Dien Bien Phu City. The bus will have amenities such as private soft-sleeper beds, blankets, reading lights, and air-conditioning. Overnight: BusDay 2: Dien Bien Phu City (B)Arrive at the bus station at approximately 6:00am, then disembark with your luggage. Transfer to your hotel, check-in, then have breakfast before enjoying the morning at your leisure. In the afternoon, head to the Dien Bien Phu Museum to start your sightseeing. At 1:00pm, move on to the Dien Bien Phu Cemetery, the bunker headquarters of French Commander Colonel Christian de Castries and the Memorial dedicated to French soldiers.Overnight: Dien Bien Phu hotel Day 3: Dien Bien Phu to Sin Ho (B,D)Have breakfast, then check out of the hotel at 9:00am. Follow the National Road 12 to the Sin Ho plateau, admiring hill tribe villages and terrace rice fields along the way. Arrive at Sin Ho town in the late afternoon and check into your hotel. Take a short walk to the town market and observe the locals in their daily shopping routines before dinner. Overnight: Sin Ho Town hotelDay 4: Sin Ho to Sapa (B,L) Enjoy breakfast before checking out of the hotel at 9:00am. Drive downhill to Lai Chau City to have lunch, then continue about 90km to the town of Sapa. If time permits, you may stop on the peak of O Quy Ho to take photos of the sunset. Check into your hotel in Sapa and enjoy your afternoon as you wish. Overnight: Sapa hotel Day 5: Sapa to Hanoi (B,L)After breakfast, check out of the hotel and leave your luggage in the lobby. Transfer to the Muong Hoa valley and trek from the Lao Chai village of the Black H'mong people to the Ta Van village of the Dzay people. Visit ancient rock ground which is nicknamed "Stonehenge of Vietnam". Have lunch in a local Ta Van restaurant around 12:00pm, then enjoy a free afternoon to speak with the local hosts. At 3:00pm, board the express bus to Hanoi for a 9:00pm arrival. End of services at your hotel in Hanoi old quarter.
Dien Bien Phu Past and Present: 2-Night Trip from Hanoi by Air
Day 1: Hanoi – Dien Bien Phu (L, D)After hotel pickup in Hanoi, you’re transferred to the airport for your morning flight to Dien Bien Phu. Upon arrival, you’ll be transferred to your hotel for check-in. After lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant, embark with your guide on an afternoon walking tour around town. View wartime gravesites at Dien Bien Phu’s cemetery, located on the banks of the Ron River, and hear your guide discuss the 1954 defeat of the French by the Viet Minh. Then explore the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (aka Vietnam Military History Museum), which features an eclectic collection of photographs, war documents, weaponry and other items commemorating the 20th-century battle. Following a visit to a central market to browse among the vendors, enjoy a restaurant dinner with your small group, followed by an evening at your leisure. Overnight: Accommodation in Dien Bien Phu Day 2: Dien Bien Phu (B, L, D)Begin your day with breakfast at your accommodation before exploring former battlefield sites scattered around the city with your guide. Discover where the French forces — after nearly 100 years of colonial rule and nine years of war — were defeated by forces under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh. Next, travel to the countryside of Muong Phang, an approximately 11-mile (17-km) drive from town. Visit the military headquarters of General Vo Nguyen Giap, used during the Dien Bien Phu campaign during the First Indochina War. At the re-created command center, learn about the network of tunnels and bunkers the troops used to advance toward victory. Conclude the tour with a brief stop in several local villages, home to both Thai and Hmong ethnic minority tribes.Note: today’s lunch and dinner are enjoyed at local Vietnamese restaurants. Overnight: Accommodation in Dien Bien Phu Day 3: Dien Bien Phu – Hanoi (B)Enjoy breakfast and then bid farewell to newfound friends. Relax with a transfer to the airport for your flight back to Hanoi, where you’re dropped off at your hotel.
3-day Dien Bien Phu - The Historic Battlefield from Ha Noi
Day 1: Ha Noi - Dien Bien Phu (-/L/D)You will be picked up and transferred to the airport for your flight to Dien Bien Phu (guest own arrangement). Upon arrival, we will transfer you to your hotel for check-in. In the afternoon, we will walk around town to visit Dien Bien’s cemetery and museum, as well as explore the local market. Some of 15,000 Viet Minh Soldiers who were killed during the war are buried at this cemetery and this well-laid-out museum, contained in a space-agey modern structure, features an eclectic collection that commemorates the 1954 battle. Alongside weaponry and guns, there’s a bath-tub that belonged to the French commander Colonel de Castries, a bicycle capable of carrying 330 kilograms of ordinances, and photographs and documents, some with English translations.Overnight in Dien Bien Phu. Day 2: Dien Bien Phu (B/L/D)Your day will begin with a trip to the former battlefields where French, after nearly 100 years of colonization and nine years of war, were defeated in 1954 by Viet Minh, led by Ho Chi Minh. Then, visit the headquarters of General Vo Nguyen Giap using during the Dien Bien Phu campaign. We will have a chance to meet several of the different ethnic minority tribes in the area when we visit the villages of both Thai and H'mong people. Overnight in Dien Bien Phu.Day 3: Dien Bien Phu – Ha Noi (B/L/-)Relax in the morning while waiting for transfer to the airport for flight back to Ha Noi (guest own arrangement). You will be dropped off at your hotel.
4-Day Mountain Bike Tour from Sapa to Dien Bien Phu
Visit some of the most scenic areas in Northern Vietnam, cycle through stunning mountainous landscapes and learn about local life and culture on this 4-day cycling tour.Cycle the highest pass in Vietnam to "Heavens Gate." Enjoy a magnificent view of the Sapa valley and ride down to Tam Duong to stay overnight. Ride through the market town of Phong Tho and enjoy the view of acres of lush riverside banana plantations on your way to the town of Paso.Go through the picturesque Na river valley past colorful villages with lots of ethnic minorities until you reach Lai Chau in the early afternoon. Take a stroll through the town, go trekking in the mountains or take an afternoon swim.Then ride downhill to Muong Lay village past more villages until reaching Dien Bien Phu for the end of this colorful journey.Day 1: Heavens Gate - Binh Lu - Tam Duong (Meals: L, D)Start the day at Sapa and cycle up to Vietnam's highest pass to "Heaven's Gate." Take a short break to enjoy the picturesque view of the Sapa valley before riding downhill all the way to Tam Duong where you will stay overnight.Day 2: Tam Duong - Phong Tho- Paso (Meals: B, L, D)If day 2 falls on Thursday or Sunday, visit the colorful Tam Duong market and see the ethnic costumes of White Hmong, Flower Hmong, Nhang, and Pu Na. Ride the jeeps to pass between Tam Duong and Phong Tho and then on the bikes downhill towards the market town of Phong Tho and acres of lush riverside banana plantations until reaching the town of Paso.Day 3: Paso - Sin Ho - Lai Chau (Meals: B, L, D)Follow the road through the picturesque Na river valley past small villages of red and white Hmong, Kho Mu and White Thai ethnic minorities. Take a stroll through the small town, go trekking in the mountains, take a dip in the river, or just relax over a cup of coffee of beer.Day 4: Lai Chau - Dien Bien Phu (Meals: B, L, D)Start out with the jeep for 30km before cycling downhill to Muong Lay village. Then ride the sealed road from Muong Lay to Dien Bien Phu passing along more ethnic villages. Reach Dien Bien Phu in the afternoon. The tour ends here. Stay the night to go on to Laos or fly to Hanoi on the next day.
4-Day Private Laos Adventure Tour: Oudomxay to Luang Prabang
Day 1: Traveling to Oudomxay is possible via plane (from Vientiane) or overland (Dien Bien Phu or Luang Prabang – not included in the package rates) for travelers who want to get even more peace and quiet. Arrival at the resort is on your own arrangement and depending on your arrival time, there is always time for a massage or a dip in the resort’s pool. Dinner is served at the resort before turning in for the night, and then you can prepare yourself for 3 days of wonderful exploration. Day 2: The morning welcomes you in the green heart of central Laos with the sound of nature as your sole companion. Breakfast is included and will be the beginning of an amazing day, filled with adventure and adrenaline-filled activities. We commence with a leisurely bike ride around the resort where we affirm our commitment to a minimal carbon foot print. Guided by curiosity of what lies ahead, following paths into the forest brings you to the start of a hike through nature. The well-chosen path encircles the region around the resort and after a recreational hike of around 30 minutes we’re back where we started for lunch. The afternoon is reserved for moving away from the surface level and seeking the ‘higher grounds’ to get some adrenaline flowing. Then, you'll head back by bike back to your overnight address for dinner. Day 3: It is regretfully time to check out and leave this stunning place in Oudomxay behind. Your guide and driver for the day will bring you and your travel companion(s) to Muang Khua, a 2.5-hour drive from Oudomxay and the start of a relaxing river cruise – prepare yourself to be gob smacked with a scenic overload: sailing down the Nam Ou to Nong Khiaw is said to be the pinnacle of natural splendour. Villages, where the sands of time have not moved for decades, are dotted along the riverbanks and have been the home for ethnic minorities living off the land and what the river provides. With lunch served on board, we end our journey at our overnight address at Nong Khiaw where dinner will be served. Day 4: An early morning breakfast is followed by checking out of our Nong Khiaw resort as we slowly make our way to Luang Prabang. We take it slow to stay in line with the Laotians – rushing our way through this land-locked country bereft visitors from what’s happening in the daily lives of these hospitable people. From the town nearby Pak Ou, we enter one of Laos’ most revered places – the dual caves of Tham Thing and Tham Phoum, better known as the Pak Ou caves. Thousands of donated Buddha statues are placed around these 2 caves and still serve a religious purpose. With our last lunch in this package at a local restaurant near the caves, we move downstream to Luang Prabang where you will be brought to your booked overnight address (included). With plenty of dining options around, we will leave this evening free for you to choose (not included).