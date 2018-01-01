Welcome to Vinh Long
Private Tour: Mekong River Cruise Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
Often referred to as the rice bowl of Vietnam, the fertile Mekong Delta is also famous for its tropical fruits and flowers. Traditional transportation in the Delta is by boat along a vast network of canals and channels. Boating along these canals and visiting the floating markets always proves to be a fascinating and rewarding experience for all visitors. On this trip, you will boat through the lush green vegetation of the canals to an orchard, where you are treated to a delicious lunch complete with tropical fruits. Travel by boat to Vinh Long town where you will be picked up and driven back to Ho Chi Minh City around 6:30pm.
Cai Be Floating Market Day Trip from Ho Chi Minh City
Pick up at your hotel in Ho Chi Minh City. Depart for Cai Be by minibus via Trung Luong Express Highway, stopping to take photos in Tan An town overlooking the picturesque flat rice fields.On arrival in Cai Be, set off by motorboat to visit the Cai Be floating market and watch the locals trading fruit and many other commodities on board their vessels. Visit a small family business to see how coconut candy and crispy rice popcorn are made. Then wander into the small villages to visit the orchard and fruit plantation, accompanied by traditional southern Vietnamese folk music.Keep cruising through a series of small canals to experience the charms of the Upper Mekong Delta. Arrive in Tan Phong island, the green pearl of Vinh Long town where you can immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy your cooking experience and learn how to prepare special Vietnamese dishes. Food cooked by yourself and fresh river food served in the heart of the garden. Relax on the hammocks to get back your energy.Cycle around the village path with fruit orchards and bonsai garden. Meet the local islanders to learn more about the local daily life in the Mekong delta.Take a boat ride back to Cai Be, meet your bus for the trip back to Ho Chi Minh City. Your trip will end at the hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.Pick up : 6:00 - 6:30 ( please be present at lobby on time) Return : 16:00- 16:30 PM (time is subject to traffic) We are not responsible for any customer’s complain about the time and customer's lateness
Pick-up time is between 7:30am - 8:00am at hotels in District 1; and drive 2,5 hours to Cái Bè. We will stop along the way for refreshments and toilet. Upon arrival, we will visit a flea market before cruising along a vast network of canals and channels to enjoy wonderful views of the Mekong River. Stop by a house-boat at the floating market for having fresh fruits, and see how locals do their business on water. In your visits to some local cottage industries you can see a coconut candy workshop, try some snake wine, learn how to make pop-rice, or witness the process of making rice paper. Cross to the other side of the Mekong River to a famous island named Tân Phong. Here we visit a tropical fruit garden, listen to Vietnamese traditional music, and slowly enjoy getting in touch with local life by taking a hand-rowing sampan. Lunch will be served at a local house. Your host will show you a cooking demonstration and challenge yourself with cooking a traditional Vietnamese dish and enjoy your wonderful lunch afterwards. After that, we can choose to take a rest at the house or take a cycling tour about 30 minutes around the village, this will give you a fantastic way to experience local life. Get back to the house, say goodbye to your hosts and drive back to Hồ Chí Minh City. We drop you at your hotel or somewhere in District 1 as request. End of services.
Cai Be Floating Market and Vinh Long City Day Trip from Saigon
7am Pick up at your hotel in Ho Chi Minh city. Depart for Cai Be by car/van, stopping to take photos in Tan An town overlooking the picturesque flat rice fields. On arrival in Cai Be, set off by motor boat to visit the Cai Be floating market and watch the locals trading fruit and many other commodities on board their vessels. Then wander into the small villages to visit the orchard and fruit plantation.Keep cruising to Vinh Long through a series of small canals to experience the charms of the Upper Mekong Delta. Visit a small family business to see how coconut candy and crispy rice popcorn are made. Arrive in Binh Hoa Phuoc village, the green pearl of Vinh Long town, where you can immerse yourself in nature. Enjoy a lunch of fresh river food served in the heart of the garden accompanied by traditional southern Vietnamese folk music. Take a delightful walk through the bonsai garden. Meet the car/van in Vinh Long. Return to Ho Chi Ming City and arrive back at your hotel at around 6pm.
Mekong Delta and Cai Be Floating Market from Ho Chi Minh City
The tour will begin with a pick up from your hotel to be transferred to Cai Be. The cruise will start with the colorful Cai Be Floating Market where you will cruise among local barges full of fruits and vegetables. Afterwards, an optional stop can be made at local workshops where you can see how rice paste, coconut candy, pop-rice and pop-corn are made. Visit the handicraft village and learn how they make some special products including: making rice-net for spring-rolls, fish sauce, soya sauce, cooking salt. Observe as they sew coconut-leaves for cottage proof and more. A delicious lunch will be served under the shade of an orchard on An Binh Island.After lunch, the row boat will take you deeper into the countryside on smaller canals where you can enjoy peaceful time during cruise. You will see traditional houses made of wood and palm tree leaves as well as witness some activities of the local farmers. You can even make contact with them and see how they catch fish or get fruits using time-honored methods in Mekong Delta. One more stop will be made at the nursery garden. Here, you can enjoy some fruits and homemade rice wine while listening to the traditional music. At the end of the day, your boat will take you to a floating village to see how people farm catfish under the houses. The cruise will end in Vinh Long, where the bus driver will drive you back to your hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.
Mekong Delta 2-Day Luxury Cruise from Ho Chi Minh City
Day 1: Caibe - Cruising to Can ThoStart the trip by meeting your guide in the hotel lobby by 8:30am. You'll be picked up at the hotel between 8:30 and 9:00am. After departing Ho Chi Minh City, you'll head to Vinh Long. Lunch will be served aboard the boat while cruising into Cho Lach canal, surrounded by the scenery of the local fruit drying facilities. Stop to visit a village on the banks and admire the orchards and rice fields nearby. Back aboard, you can relax on the deck while enjoying the sunset. Lunch and dinner will be served on board. Day 2: Sunrise Cruise – Cai Rang Floating Market - CanthoBreakfast will be available at 7:00 AM while your vessel cruising the Tra On Floating Market. Later you'll head to Cai Rang Floating Market, where there will be an 8:30 AM "check-out" from your luxury vessel. You'll then transfer onto a local boat to visit the area's nearby arroyos and gardens. You'll then arrive back at Can Tho for a 10:00 AM drive back to Ho Chi Minh City, where you'll arrive at 2:00pm.Please note: Itinerary may be reversed depending on departure date. Trip price and policy based on the cruise policy. Light luggage is recommended. Drop off time depends on itinerary.