Mekong Delta and Cai Be Floating Market from Ho Chi Minh City

The tour will begin with a pick up from your hotel to be transferred to Cai Be. The cruise will start with the colorful Cai Be Floating Market where you will cruise among local barges full of fruits and vegetables. Afterwards, an optional stop can be made at local workshops where you can see how rice paste, coconut candy, pop-rice and pop-corn are made. Visit the handicraft village and learn how they make some special products including: making rice-net for spring-rolls, fish sauce, soya sauce, cooking salt. Observe as they sew coconut-leaves for cottage proof and more. A delicious lunch will be served under the shade of an orchard on An Binh Island.After lunch, the row boat will take you deeper into the countryside on smaller canals where you can enjoy peaceful time during cruise. You will see traditional houses made of wood and palm tree leaves as well as witness some activities of the local farmers. You can even make contact with them and see how they catch fish or get fruits using time-honored methods in Mekong Delta. One more stop will be made at the nursery garden. Here, you can enjoy some fruits and homemade rice wine while listening to the traditional music. At the end of the day, your boat will take you to a floating village to see how people farm catfish under the houses. The cruise will end in Vinh Long, where the bus driver will drive you back to your hotel in Ho Chi Minh City.