Danang Region

Highlights of the Danang region include the city's impressive urban energy, the rapidly evolving beach scene to the east of the river, and more remote and spectacular coastal scenery of the nearby Son Tra Peninsula. Look forward to some of Vietnam's best seafood and street food. It's worth booking a walking tour with a local to best understand Danang.

Explore Danang Region

  • Dragon Bridge

    This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention…

  • Museum of Cham Sculpture

    This small but important museum contains the world’s largest collection of Cham artefacts, housed in buildings marrying French-colonial architecture with…

  • Danang Cathedral

    Known to locals as Con Ga Church (Rooster Church) because of the weathercock atop the steeple, the candy-pink, photogenic Danang Cathedral was built for…

  • T

    Thuy Son

    Thuy Son is the largest and most famous of the five Marble Mountains, with a number of natural caves in which first Hindu and later Buddhist sanctuaries…

  • M

    My Khe

    Across the Song Han Bridge, My Khe is fast becoming Danang’s easternmost suburb. In the early morning and evening, the beach fills up with city folk doing…

  • Cao Dai Temple

    Central Vietnam's largest Cao Dai temple serves about 50,000 followers. A sign reading van giao nhat ly (all religions have the same reason) hangs before…

  • Phap Lam Pagoda

    This pagoda has three giant Buddha statues in the courtyard, and an equally imposing large gold one in the temple.

  • C

    Chua Linh Ung

    The major man-made draw on the peninsula is Chua Linh Ung, a temple whose name means 'Spirit Responding Temple'. The highlight is a simply colossal statue…

  • C

    Convent of St Paul de Chartres

    You can't enter through the convent gate on the road behind the cathedral, but it's worth taking a look at the church architecture from the outside. The…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Danang Region.

  • See

    Dragon Bridge

    This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention…

  • See

    Museum of Cham Sculpture

    This small but important museum contains the world’s largest collection of Cham artefacts, housed in buildings marrying French-colonial architecture with…

  • See

    Danang Cathedral

    Known to locals as Con Ga Church (Rooster Church) because of the weathercock atop the steeple, the candy-pink, photogenic Danang Cathedral was built for…

  • See

    Thuy Son

    Thuy Son is the largest and most famous of the five Marble Mountains, with a number of natural caves in which first Hindu and later Buddhist sanctuaries…

  • See

    My Khe

    Across the Song Han Bridge, My Khe is fast becoming Danang’s easternmost suburb. In the early morning and evening, the beach fills up with city folk doing…

  • See

    Cao Dai Temple

    Central Vietnam's largest Cao Dai temple serves about 50,000 followers. A sign reading van giao nhat ly (all religions have the same reason) hangs before…

  • See

    Phap Lam Pagoda

    This pagoda has three giant Buddha statues in the courtyard, and an equally imposing large gold one in the temple.

  • See

    Chua Linh Ung

    The major man-made draw on the peninsula is Chua Linh Ung, a temple whose name means 'Spirit Responding Temple'. The highlight is a simply colossal statue…

  • See

    Convent of St Paul de Chartres

    You can't enter through the convent gate on the road behind the cathedral, but it's worth taking a look at the church architecture from the outside. The…