Danang Region
Highlights of the Danang region include the city's impressive urban energy, the rapidly evolving beach scene to the east of the river, and more remote and spectacular coastal scenery of the nearby Son Tra Peninsula. Look forward to some of Vietnam's best seafood and street food. It's worth booking a walking tour with a local to best understand Danang.
Explore Danang Region
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Danang Region.
See
Dragon Bridge
This wonderfully wacky bridge takes the form of a ginormous, colour-changing dragon, weaving its way across the Han River. If that wasn't attention…
Museum of Cham Sculpture
This small but important museum contains the world’s largest collection of Cham artefacts, housed in buildings marrying French-colonial architecture with…
Danang Cathedral
Known to locals as Con Ga Church (Rooster Church) because of the weathercock atop the steeple, the candy-pink, photogenic Danang Cathedral was built for…
Thuy Son
Thuy Son is the largest and most famous of the five Marble Mountains, with a number of natural caves in which first Hindu and later Buddhist sanctuaries…
My Khe
Across the Song Han Bridge, My Khe is fast becoming Danang’s easternmost suburb. In the early morning and evening, the beach fills up with city folk doing…
Cao Dai Temple
Central Vietnam's largest Cao Dai temple serves about 50,000 followers. A sign reading van giao nhat ly (all religions have the same reason) hangs before…
Phap Lam Pagoda
This pagoda has three giant Buddha statues in the courtyard, and an equally imposing large gold one in the temple.
Chua Linh Ung
The major man-made draw on the peninsula is Chua Linh Ung, a temple whose name means 'Spirit Responding Temple'. The highlight is a simply colossal statue…
Convent of St Paul de Chartres
You can't enter through the convent gate on the road behind the cathedral, but it's worth taking a look at the church architecture from the outside. The…