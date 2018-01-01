Can Gio 1 Day Private Tour

8:00 am: Private Car and Tour Guide pick you up at your hotel. After 40-min driving, we reach Binh Khanh Ferry and depart to Can Gio within 20 minutes, by boat. Then, we spend 40 minutes driving to get to Can Gio mangrove forest and to admire the beauty of the green trees along the road, also.10:00 am: Arrive to Can Gio mangrove forest in which you have precious time enjoying the fresh air and understanding the locals’ daily lives living along the river banks, and learning about the typical flora of mangrove forest and the other types of fauna at the local fishing hamlet.Furthermore, we go through the forest on canoeing to visit the Reserve Bats Lagoon, the crab pond and then the herd of deer which is friendly to man, and you can feed them.Also, you will get to the crocodile farm where you can learn the process of hatching crocodiles and stand on the cruise boat for angling carnivorous crocodile.After that, we come to the center of Vam Sat to observe the immensely panoramic view of Vam Sat mangrove forest from Tang Bong tower. Besides, you can challenge yourself with a suspension bridge.1:00 pm: Completing the morning visit, we have lunch at Carrot Restaurant and relax before continuing the Private Can Gio 1 Day Tour in the afternoon.2:30 pm: On arrival, we go to Monkey Island to see over 1,000 monkeys living there. You also can feed and take photos with monkeys while they surround and even climb on your shoulder.3:30 pm: Coming back to Binh Khanh ferry and drive directly to Saigon, Private Can Gio 1 Day Touris ended at around 5 pm.