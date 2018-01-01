Welcome to Can Gio
Of more interest is the forest. This listed Unesco Biosphere Reserve contains a high degree of biodiversity, with more than 200 species of fauna and 150 species of flora. If you’re looking for a relatively traffic-free route to explore by motorbike, it's a great day trip.
Top experiences in Can Gio
Can Gio activities
Small-Group Tour to Can Gio Vam Sat Mangrove Forest
Depart Ho Chi Minh City and head straight to our port in Can Gio - Vam Sat. Take a canoe trip along the immense river to go to the bat area. Here you’ll board a rowing boat to explore the natural landscape and its inhabitants such as the large fruit bats. A short trek will take you to the nearby bird reserve during the nesting season where a watchtower will allow you to observe thousands birds flying around. Have lunch at a local eco restaurant.After lunch, keep walking to the natural crocodile lake. While out of the lake, occasionally, you may see wild monkeys jumping out from the forest.Head back to Ho Chi Minh City. (*) From April to October, during non-breeding season, we will learn more about salt production process.
Sai Gon: Can Gio Biosphere Reserve and Monkey Island tour
At 08.30am, we depart for Can Gio, which is 60 km southeast far from the center of Ho Chi Minh City. Then, we see heaps of the long-tailed monkeys and have a funny moment in "Monkey United". Firstly, we pay a visit to a crocodile farm and see other wild animals in a mangrove forest and then take a speed jungle boat to enjoy the wide beauty of scenery in Can Gio National Park. In addition, the climax of the tour is visiting the Vietnam Base in the war. You can get knowledge and recall the life during the war in Vietnam. Try to experience the natural life and manage yourself in the forest. Lunch is served at Phuong Nam Restaurant, where you can enjoy many specialties of southern Vietnam when enjoying Southern folk music to feel the Vietnamese souls in it.In the afternoon: You are free to relax and enjoy at a swimming pool or join some activities. Next, you go to the Can Gio Market to buy some special products and practice your bargaining skills. At 17.30, we return to Ho Chi Minh City and your trip ends. We are very glad to satisfy you. Good bye and see you again!Note: "Surcharge 30% will be applied for: 01 Jan, 30 April, 1 May, 24 Dec, 31 Dec”
Full-day Can Gio Biosphere Reserve from Ho Chi Minh City
Notable for its extensive mangrove forest, Can Gio is a low, palm-fringed island sitting at the mouth of the Saigon River, some 25km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It was formed from silt washing downstream from the river, so don’t expect any white-sand beaches. A few hopeful resorts have sprung up along the murky 10km shoreline. Of more interest is the forest. This listed UNESCO Biosphere Reserve contains a high degree of biodiversity, with more than 200 species of fauna and 150 species of flora. If you’re looking for a relatively traffic-free route to explore by motorbike, it's a great day trip.08:00 Depart from hotel10:00 After Can Gio arrival, start to enjoy mangrove boat cruise , watch wild monkey and the base of the Liberation.12:00 Lunch (Vietnamese food: Fried spring rolls with shrimp and crab meat , Steamed clams with lemongrass , Steamed shrimp, Stir-fried vegetables, Deep fried fish, Seafood pot, Rice, Fruit)14:00 Go back to Ho Chi Minh16:00 Arrive at hotel
Can Gio 1 Day Private Tour
8:00 am: Private Car and Tour Guide pick you up at your hotel. After 40-min driving, we reach Binh Khanh Ferry and depart to Can Gio within 20 minutes, by boat. Then, we spend 40 minutes driving to get to Can Gio mangrove forest and to admire the beauty of the green trees along the road, also.10:00 am: Arrive to Can Gio mangrove forest in which you have precious time enjoying the fresh air and understanding the locals’ daily lives living along the river banks, and learning about the typical flora of mangrove forest and the other types of fauna at the local fishing hamlet.Furthermore, we go through the forest on canoeing to visit the Reserve Bats Lagoon, the crab pond and then the herd of deer which is friendly to man, and you can feed them.Also, you will get to the crocodile farm where you can learn the process of hatching crocodiles and stand on the cruise boat for angling carnivorous crocodile.After that, we come to the center of Vam Sat to observe the immensely panoramic view of Vam Sat mangrove forest from Tang Bong tower. Besides, you can challenge yourself with a suspension bridge.1:00 pm: Completing the morning visit, we have lunch at Carrot Restaurant and relax before continuing the Private Can Gio 1 Day Tour in the afternoon.2:30 pm: On arrival, we go to Monkey Island to see over 1,000 monkeys living there. You also can feed and take photos with monkeys while they surround and even climb on your shoulder.3:30 pm: Coming back to Binh Khanh ferry and drive directly to Saigon, Private Can Gio 1 Day Touris ended at around 5 pm.
Can Gio Biosphere Reserve Bike Tour from Ho Chi Minh City
Brief Itinerary: 30km cyclingIn the morning, we’ll transfer out of Ho Chi Minh City and cross the Saigon River en route to Can Gio. We’ll bike to the National Forest Park (Monkey Island), and visit the Can Gio Museum along the way. We’ll take some time in the park to see the extensive restored mangrove forest and visit it’s saltwater crocodiles, wild cats, otters, pythons, deer, and more than 1,000 wild monkeys. Then, we’ll take canoes to visit the Mangrove Forest Ecosystem and Rung Sac Guerilla Base. From there, we’ll continue riding to Dan Xay Bridge for another canoe trip to visit the Vam Sat Eco–Tourist zone. We’ll stop at the Tang Bong tower (25m high) for an outstanding view of the park. Then, we’ll take some time to relax on Can Gio beach before returning to Ho Chi Minh City to end the trip.
Mangrove Forest and Monkey Island Full day trip
The mangroves forest in Can Gio possesses a high biodiversity with more than 200 species of fauna and 52 species of flora. The effects of the recent wars on these ecosystems have been devastating and large efforts have been made by local people to rehabilitate the mangroves. Today, it has become one of the most extensive sites of rehabilitated mangroves in the world. Can Gio is a swampy island where the Saigon River meets the sea. This ecological tour takes you away from the bustle and hustle of Saigon for a unique natural environment. - Depart for Can Gio, 60km southeast of the center of Ho Chi Minh City. - Visit heaps of the long-tailed monkeys get a funny moment in “Monkey United”. - Visit the crocodile farm and other wild animals in a mangrove forest. - Speed jungle boat, the climax of tour, take you to the Vietnamese base in the war. - Lunch at the Phuong Nam resort restaurant. - Free time for swimming pool and relax. - Then you will continue with Can Gio seafood market before heading back to HCM City.