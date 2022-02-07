Getty Images/iStockphoto

St George

Nicknamed 'Dixie' for its warm weather and southern location, St George has long been attracting winter residents, spring breakers and retirees. (Brigham Young, second president of the Mormon church, was one of the first snowbirds in the one-time farming community here.) An interesting-if-small historic downtown core, area state parks, good hiking and biking, and a dinosaur-tracks museum hold some attraction. But for travelers, the abundant and affordable lodging are what make this an oft-used stop between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City – or en route to Zion National Park after a late-night flight.

Explore St George

  • Snow Canyon State Park

    Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…

  • D

    Dinosaur Discovery Site

    St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…

  • S

    St George Children's Museum

    St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…

  • B

    Brigham Young Winter Home

    A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…

  • T

    Town Square Park

    The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.

  • S

    St George Temple

    The 1877 Mormon Temple, Utah’s first, has a visitor center offering free tours.

  • J

    Jacob Hamblin Home

    For an evocative picture of the Mormon pioneer experience, head 5 miles north of town to Santa Clara and the 1863 Jacob Hamblin Home, where orchards still…

