Nicknamed 'Dixie' for its warm weather and southern location, St George has long been attracting winter residents, spring breakers and retirees. (Brigham Young, second president of the Mormon church, was one of the first snowbirds in the one-time farming community here.) An interesting-if-small historic downtown core, area state parks, good hiking and biking, and a dinosaur-tracks museum hold some attraction. But for travelers, the abundant and affordable lodging are what make this an oft-used stop between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City – or en route to Zion National Park after a late-night flight.