St George
Nicknamed 'Dixie' for its warm weather and southern location, St George has long been attracting winter residents, spring breakers and retirees. (Brigham Young, second president of the Mormon church, was one of the first snowbirds in the one-time farming community here.) An interesting-if-small historic downtown core, area state parks, good hiking and biking, and a dinosaur-tracks museum hold some attraction. But for travelers, the abundant and affordable lodging are what make this an oft-used stop between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City – or en route to Zion National Park after a late-night flight.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St George.
See
Snow Canyon State Park
Red and white swirls of sandstone flow like lava, and actual lava lies broken like sheets of smashed marble in this small, accessible park. Snow Canyon is…
See
Dinosaur Discovery Site
St George's oldest residents aren't retirees from Idaho, but Jurassic-era dinosaurs. Entry gets you an interpretive tour of the huge collection of tracks,…
See
St George Children's Museum
St George has plenty of ‘No’ signs: no touching this, no climbing that, no sitting here and definitely no skateboarding anywhere. So if the kids are…
See
Brigham Young Winter Home
A tour of the Mormon leader's seasonal home and headquarters, now a historic building and museum, illuminates a lot about early town and experimental…
See
Town Square Park
The town square has a small fountain that kids can run through and a few other water features to cool off.
See
Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum
Two floors packed full of pioneer artifacts, furniture, photographs, quilts, guns and so on.
See
St George Temple
The 1877 Mormon Temple, Utah’s first, has a visitor center offering free tours.
See
Jacob Hamblin Home
For an evocative picture of the Mormon pioneer experience, head 5 miles north of town to Santa Clara and the 1863 Jacob Hamblin Home, where orchards still…
