This fine rock-cut monastery complex has a cluster of churches, refectories, dormitories and a kitchen, all carved out of fairy chimneys and dating from the 6th and 7th centuries. It's signposted off the main Gülşehir–Nevşehir road, about 4km before Gülşehir's town centre.

Right at the back of the complex is the site's much photographed mushroom-shaped rock – walk to the end of the path where the willow trees begin, jump the small stream and take the signposted trail.