This tiny museum is housed in an ugly building 1km from the centre. The collection includes a surprisingly good archaeological room with Phrygian, Hittite and Bronze Age pots and implements, as well as Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman articles. Upstairs, the dusty ethnographic section is less interesting.

To get here by dolmuş from the Cappadocian villages, get off at Migros supermarket just as you enter central Nevşehir, cross the road and you'll see the Müze sign on the next intersection.