This tall volcanic-rock outcrop is one of Cappadocia's most prominent landmarks and visible for miles around. Riddled with tunnels, it was used for centuries by villagers as a place of refuge when enemy armies overtook the surrounding plains. Wind your way up the stairs to its peak for panoramic views over the rock valleys of the Cappadocian countryside.

The castle is a major tourist attraction, so go early or late in the day to avoid the tour-bus groups.