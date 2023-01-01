Kaymaklı underground city features a maze of tunnels and rooms carved eight levels deep into the earth, though only four are open to the public. The caverns here are large and well lit and the tunnels aren't too steep, meaning this is one of the better underground city options for those worried about claustrophobia. The best time to come to beat the tour groups is early or from about 12.30pm to 1.30pm, when they tend to be having lunch.

Last ticket entry from October to April is 4.15pm.

Kaymaklı has a regular dolmuş service so it's easy to visit by public transport. Take either the Derinkuyu Koop or Kaymaklı dolmuş from Nevşehir's central village dolmuş stand (₺5, 30 minutes, 7.35am, 8.15am and then every 30 minutes between 9am and 6.30pm) and get off opposite the underground city entrance in central Kaymaklı (you can't miss it; it's extremely well signed). To return to Nevşehir, the bus stand is right outside the site entrance; dolmuşes depart at least every 30 minutes from 9.10am to 7.10pm.