Keşlik Monastery

About 200 monks once lived at this rock-cut Byzantine monastery complex amid its labyrinth caverns, which include living quarters, refectory and kitchen. Above is the main 13th-century chapel with an interior covered in blackened frescoes. Don't miss the 9th-century Stephanos Church in the neighbouring rock cone, which has a colourful cross-form ceiling fresco extending along the vault.

Enthusiastic site guardian Cabir Coşkuner will often give a tour explaining the site, including the main chapel's frescoes.

Cabir's tea garden in front of the complex is a chilled-out spot for çay and biscuits.