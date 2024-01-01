Medrese

Cappadocia

Between Sinasos Meydanı and Cumhuriyet Meydanı is a 19th-century medrese (seminary) with a finely carved portal. The stone columns on either side of the doorway are supposed to swivel when there's movement in the foundations, thus warning of earthquake damage. The door is usually open so you can enter the courtyard.

