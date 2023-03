On the main square, near Ortahisar's castle, the Culture Folk Museum is a good place to get to grips with the basics of local culture. In the dioramas, with multilingual interpretive panels, mannequins in headscarves and old men's şapkas (hats) make yufka (thinly rolled, unleavened bread), pekmez (syrup made from grape juice) and kilims (pileless woven rugs).