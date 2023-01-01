The Buckle Church is 50m back down the hill towards Göreme and across the road from the main Open-Air Museum complex, but is covered by the same entrance ticket. Don't miss it as this is one of Göreme's biggest and finest churches with an interior completely covered in restored frescoes painted in a narrative (rather than liturgical) cycle.

Entry is via the barrel-vaulted chamber of the 10th-century 'old' church, while behind is the 11th-century 'new' church. The frescoes in both depict scenes from the life of Christ.

The holes in the floor once contained tombs, taken by departing Greek Christians during Turkey's population exchange.