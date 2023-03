It's posited that Byzantine soldiers carved the 11th-century Azize Barbara Şapeli (Chapel of St Barbara), dedicated to their patron saint who is depicted on the left as you enter. The red-ochre scenes on the ceiling haven't been definitively explained by art historians – the middle one could represent the Ascension; above the St George representation on the far wall, the strange creature could be a dragon, and the two crosses, the beast's usual slayers.